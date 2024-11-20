People, community at heart of digital transformation: Deputy PM

BEIJING — People must be at the heart of digital transformation and serve as the driving force and ultimate purpose of sustainable development, Deputy Prime Minister Lê Thành Long said on Wednesday.

Speaking to an audience of approximately 1,000 delegates from countries, regions and international organisations across the globe at the 2024 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit in China’s Zhejiang province, Long stressed that digital transformation is an inevitable trend, an objective requirement, a strategic choice, and a top priority for countries, towards rapid and sustainable development.

Artificial intelligence, blockchain, Internet of Things, big data, and cloud computing are becoming crucial production tools. Strong digital transformation brings both opportunities and challenges to people, he noted.

He called on countries and organisations to bolster close cooperation to build an Internet community of safety, responsibility and development while laying stress on Việt Nam's significant progress in the digital transformation programme until 2025 with a vision to 2030, focusing on the three pillars of digital government, digital economy and digital society.

Việt Nam, he said, has carved out positive results in digital growth, ranking among the world's top 10 fastest-growing e-commerce markets, 74th among 193 countries in the e-Government Development Index, and 44th out of 133 in the Global Innovation Index this year.

The Deputy PM outlined Việt Nam's key priorities for the new development phase, including perfecting institutional frameworks with special mechanisms for digital transformation, strengthening national digital infrastructure, developing high-quality human resources, promoting digital platforms for citizens and businesses, and building a healthy digital culture while preserving traditional values.

He expressed his confidence that China will continue promoting its important role in the global economy, particularly bolstering digital transformation and green transition, adding with joint international efforts, countries could build a peaceful, safe and prosperous digital future for humanity.

Themed “Embracing a People-Centered and AI-for-Good Digital Future - Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace”, the summit runs from November 19-22 and features 24 specialised forums addressing critical issues from digital education to AI governance.

On the same day, Long received Lu Dongliang, Chairman and President of China-ASEAN Information Harbor Ltd, during which he highlighted the robust Việt Nam–China friendship and comprehensive cooperation over the recent past.

He stated that the Vietnamese Government creates favourable conditions for ministries, sectors and localities to enhance win-win collaboration with Guangxi enterprises, including China-ASEAN Information Harbor Ltd.

He suggested the firm step up discussions, share experience in the development of IT infrastructure as well as IT management with the Vietnamese sides, and bolster collaboration in digital economy with Vietnamese tech giants.

Lu, for his part, expressed his admiration for Việt Nam's digital transformation journey, saying he hopes to foster cooperation with the country in building a data exchange platform and digital workforce training.

The Vietnamese Deputy PM will have a meeting with Wang Hao, Secretary of the Party Committee and Governor of Zhejiang province on Thursday. — VNA/VNS