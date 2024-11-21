Handover of US trainer aircraft part of Việt Nam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework

HÀ NỘI — Based on the defence cooperation agreement between Việt Nam and the United States, including the 2011 Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation and the 2024 Joint Vision Statement on Defence Cooperation, Việt Nam has received five new generation American-made T-6C trainer aircraft (part of expected 12 in total) from the US on Wednesday.

In response to a reporter's query about the handover, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said on Thursday that this cooperative activity is within the framework of the Việt Nam - US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace, Cooperation and Sustainable Development, which is flourishing, contributing positively to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world,

“This delivery represents an important step forward in our growing partnership with Việt Nam,” said US Ambassador Marc Knapper at the handover ceremony in Phan Thiết, Bình Thuận Province yesterday.

“The T-6C Trainer Aircraft will provide valuable support to Việt Nam’s pilot training programme, reflecting our shared vision for a strong, prosperous, independent and resilient Việt Nam that contributes to regional stability and security."

Currency manipulation

Responding to a reporter's question about the US Department of the Treasury (TREAS)'s conclusion that no trading partners, including Việt Nam, manipulated exchange rates, Hằng said Việt Nam highly appreciated the US's move.

The department’s semiannual report on macroeconomic and foreign exchange policies of major trading partners of the US which was released recently determined that no trading partners, including Việt Nam, engaged in exchange rate manipulation to affect the balance of payments or gain an unfair competitive advantage in international trade, she said.

Hằng said that, in recent times, based on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, economic and trade relations between Việt Nam and the US have achieved positive results. In the future, Vietnamese authorities will continue to maintain close cooperation and regular and effective exchanges with TREAS to enhance mutual understanding and promote the stable and sustainable development of economic ties between Việt Nam and the US for the benefit of both nations' people. — VNS