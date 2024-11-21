Politics & Law
Politics & Law

Vietnamese NA Chairman receives Cambodia’s highest order

November 21, 2024 - 22:38
President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Khuon Sudary, on behalf of the State of Cambodia, awarded the Royal Order of Sahametrei (The Grand Cross), the highest honour that Cambodia bestows upon foreigners, to Chairman of the Vietnamese NA Trần Thanh Mẫn on November 21.

 

President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Khuon Sudary (right), on behalf of the State of Cambodia, awards the Royal Order of Sahametrei (The Grand Cross) to Chairman of the Vietnamese NA Trần Thanh Mẫn. VNA/VNS photo

PHNOM PENH – President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Khuon Sudary, on behalf of the State of Cambodia, awarded the Royal Order of Sahametrei (The Grand Cross), the highest honour that Cambodia bestows upon foreigners, to Chairman of the Vietnamese NA Trần Thanh Mẫn on November 21.

In his remarks at the ceremony, First Vice President of the Cambodian NA Cheam Yeap said that Cambodia and Việt Nam have built a good and special friendship, adding that this is a factor that has created effective cooperation, bringing substantial and tangible benefits to both nations.

The Cambodian King’s decision to award the Royal Order of Sahametrei to Mẫn is a testament to the noble friendship between the two nations, he noted.

For his part, the top Vietnamese legislator underscored that the order is not just his personal honour but also an acknowledgment of the contributions of the Vietnamese National Assembly and generations of Vietnamese leaders to strengthening the “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability” between Việt Nam and Cambodia, for the benefit of their people, and for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

"The Party, State, National Assembly, Government, and people of Việt Nam attach special importance to fostering the relations with Cambodia," he stressed.

He expressed his delight at the positive development of the partnership between the two legislative bodies, elaborating that it has become increasingly intensive and effective, contributing practically to the consolidation and enhancement of the enduring solidarity and friendship between Việt Nam and Cambodia.

Mẫn reaffirmed Việt Nam’s unwavering solidarity and strong support for Cambodia’s development, expressing his hope that Cambodia will continue to achieve greater and more comprehensive milestones in its nation-building efforts. He emphasised that Việt Nam considers Cambodia’s achievements a source of great encouragement for and also those of Việt Nam.

Expressing his honour to receive the prestigious award from Cambodia, the Vietnamese NA Chairman pledged to continue working hard to strengthen and promote the special friendship and solidarity between the Parties, States, National Assemblies, and people of the two countries. VNA/VNS

 

Politics & Law

Party chief meets with Speaker of Malaysian House of Representatives

Party leader Tô Lâm affirmed Việt Nam's strong support for Malaysia’s upcoming ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025 and its Chair of the 46th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) to uphold the parliaments' roles in enhancing inner-ASEAN cooperation, promoting the building of a united, resilient ASEAN, and strengthening the bloc's centrality.

