UNGA President congratulates Việt Nam on re-election to UNCITRAL

NEW YORK – Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), had a meeting in New York on November 21 with President of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Philemon Yang, who congratulated Việt Nam on the country’s re-election to the UN Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) for the 2025-2031 term.

Việt Nam was re-elected to the UNCITRAL on November 20, with 175 approval votes out of 183.

This marks Việt Nam's second election to the commission after its 2019-2025 term, which has recorded significant successes. This reflects the international community’s recognition and high evaluation of Việt Nam’s positive and constructive contributions to the development, harmonisation, and implementation of international trade law, particularly within the framework of UNCITRAL in recent years.

The high level of support from UN member states also reflects Việt Nam’s growing international standing and is a result of the country’s continuous efforts to strengthen friendly relations and cooperation with UN member states over the years.

At the meeting, the two sides discussed important ongoing processes and future priorities of the UNGA.

Giang discussed with Yang key priorities of the UNGA, including the implementation of the Document for the Future, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and preparations for the upcoming Social Summit and Oceans Conference.

The ambassador affirmed Việt Nam’s strong support for the initiatives of the UNGA President, stressing the country's readiness to actively and responsibly contribute to these processes to ensure tangible and meaningful outcomes.

Yang expressed his pleasure at Việt Nam's commitment and, through the ambassador, extended his gratitude to Party General Secretary Tô Lâm following their meeting on the sidelines of the 79th UNGA High-Level Week in New York.

The UNGA President also confirmed that he will soon arrange a visit to Việt Nam at an appropriate time. VNS