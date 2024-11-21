PM attends inauguration of upgraded statue of President Hồ Chí Minh in Santo Domingo

SANTO DOMINGO — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation attended the inauguration of the upgraded President Hồ Chí Minh Statue and laid a wreath at the statue in Santo Domingo on the morning of November 21 (local time) as part of the PM’s official visit to the Dominican Republic.

Also present at the event were Miguel Mejia, General Secretary of the United Left Movement (MIU) Party, Santo Domingo Mayor Dio Astacio, as well as ambassadors and diplomatic representatives from various countries.

The statue is located in Hồ Chí Minh Square in the centre of the city, alongside those of other world-renowned figures such as Cuban national hero José Martí, famous Cuban-Dominican general Máximo Gómez y Báez, Dominican revolutionary Maximiliano Gómez Horacio, and former South African president Nelson Mandela.

The square and statue of President Hồ Chí Minh were built in 2013 with contributions from the administration of Santo Domingo, the MIU, and local residents to highlight the indomitable spirit, humane values, and moral example set by Hồ Chí Minh, who heroically fought for the independence and freedom of the Vietnamese people. It also honours his contributions to the struggles for national liberation by the people of Việt Nam, Latin America, and the world.

The inauguration ceremony was held solemnly, featuring the national anthems of both the Dominican Republic and Việt Nam. In his speech, Mayor Dio Astacio highlighted President Hồ Chí Minh as a figure who transcended all ideological boundaries, citing his famous quote "Nothing is more precious than independence and freedom," which resonates in all oppressed nations around the globe.

The mayor emphasised that Việt Nam, with its rich culture and history, has demonstrated its strength and resolve throughout its history.

He noted that the construction of the Hồ Chí Minh Statue in Santo Domingo is a recognition of the late leader's immense contributions, symbolising the strong bond between the Vietnamese and Dominican people built on mutual respect and a shared aspiration for development.

Recalling the relationship between the two nations, which was founded by President Hồ Chí Minh and the Dominican Republic's President Juan Bosch, General Secretary of the United Left Movement (MIU) Party Miguel Mejia said that, since the inauguration of the Hồ Chí Minh Square and Statue, members of the movement and Vietnamese delegations have visited to pay homage to the late leader.

Mejia described PM Chính's visit to the Dominican Republic as a trip of historical significance, continuing and marking an important milestone that opens a new chapter in the relationship between the two countries.

Laying a wreath at the statue, PM Chính expressed deep emotion when witnessing the profound affection of the Dominican people for President Hồ Chí Minh, a hero of national liberation and a great man of culture.

He noted that the Hồ Chí Minh Statue in Santo Domingo, along with the Statue of Professor Juan Bosch in Hà Nội, serves as a symbol of the long-standing solidarity, friendship, and shared bonds between the two nations. They are also significant landmarks for educating future generations about the traditional relationship between the two nations and destinations for visitors to pay tribute to and honour the late leaders of the two countries.

On behalf of the Party, Government, and people of Việt Nam, PM Chính sincerely thanked Mejia, the leadership of the MIU Party, and Dominican friends for their friendship and active contributions to Việt Nam and the relationship between the two countries, two Parties, and peoples over the years.

PM Chính expressed his admiration for the Dominican Republic's struggle for independence. He highlighted the cultural and historical similarities between the two nations and noted that his visit, the first high-level trip in nearly 20 years of diplomatic relations, will bring the bilateral relationship to a new phase of growth. Accordingly, the friendship and political relations will be strengthened and cooperation in various potential sectors will be expanded.

The PM affirmed Việt Nam's deep appreciation for the solidarity, support, and assistance extended by the Dominican people during the country's struggle for national liberation and unification in the past, as well as in its current process of national construction and development.

PM Chính commended the collaboration and invaluable support from the Dominican Republic’s United Left Movement Party and Dominican friends in organising the restoration and inauguration of the upgraded Hồ Chí Minh Statue.

He expressed his confidence that Dominican friends will continue to preserve and promote the special significance of this meaningful symbol, as Việt Nam cherishes and upholds the value of the Statue of Professor Juan Bosch in Hà Nội. — VNS