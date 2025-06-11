PM urges France to share expertise in railway development

PARIS — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính called on the French side to share experience and support Việt Nam in developing railway industry during his working session with representatives of the French National Railway Company (SNCF) in Paris on Wednesday as part of his bilateral activities in France.

Visiting the SNCF, Chính and his entourage learnt about the company's models, approaches, and experiences in investing in, constructing, and operating railway projects in many countries, particularly high-speed rail systems.

The SNCF is France’s state-owned national railway company and one of the world’s leading railway operators and managers, with over 80 years of experience. Established in 1938 through the merger of the five largest private railway companies of France, the SNCF has since grown into a huge corporation. It not only operates France’s national rail network but also expands its services globally in logistics and public transportation.

In Việt Nam, Vietnam Airlines has had a cooperation agreement with SNCF since 2012. Under this agreement, passengers flying with Vietnam Airlines to France, especially to Charles de Gaulle International Airport, can easily connect to domestic destinations across France via the SNCF’s high-speed TGV trains. This combined air-rail ticketing service offers greater convenience for travellers continuing their journey within France after arriving by air.

France and its SNCF expressed strong interest and readiness to support Việt Nam's railway infrastructure development, particularly high-speed rail projects.

On March 21, the French Embassy in Việt Nam and Việt Nam's Ministry of Construction (MoC) organised a seminar on high-speed railways, creating opportunities for agencies and enterprises from both countries to explore future cooperation.

During French President Emmanuel Macron's official visit to Việt Nam in May, the MoC, the French Development Agency (AFD), and SNCF International signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance capacity building for the ministry’s railway management officials. France also showed interest in the modernisation project of the Hà Nội–Hải Phòng railway.

PM Chính spoke highly of the SNCF’s capacity, experience and contributions to railway transport and high-speed rail lines globally, as well as the company's active cooperation with Vietnamese partners. The leader suggested France and SNCF continue their collaboration and effectively implement the MoU signed with the MoC, share experiences, transfer technology, and provide capital support and human resources training to help build and develop Việt Nam's railway industry.

This was the last activity of PM Chính's five-day trip to France to attend the third UN Ocean Conference (UNOC 3) and conduct bilateral activities there at invitations from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and French President Emmanuel Macron.

PM Chính, his spouse and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation then left for an official visit to Sweden from June 11 to 14 at the invitation of Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson. — VNA/VNS