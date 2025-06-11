Vietnamese tech giant FPT secures global strategic partnership with Airbus

PARIS — Việt Nam’s FPT Corporation has become a global strategic partner of Airbus, the world’s leading aerospace manufacturer under a Master Service Agreement (MAS) signed within the framework of the Việt Nam–France Business Forum in Paris on Wednesday.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính who is on a working trip to France.

This landmark agreement elevates the long-standing collaboration between FPT and Airbus to a new height, positioning the Vietnamese technology conglomerate among Airbus's leading global technology partners. The partnership opens opportunities for FPT to participate in Airbus's worldwide IT projects across critical sectors such as customer services, big data analytics, and cloud-based software development.

Both sides have enjoyed an over-a-decade partnership which has yielded substantial achievements. In 2017, FPT became one of the first IT partners to work alongside Airbus in deploying the Skywise ecosystem across the Asia-Pacific region.

Skywise serves as Airbus's open data platform for the aviation industry, integrating data from airlines worldwide and developing customised training programmes for users. Notably, when Airbus streamlined its strategic IT partner roster in 2023, FPT maintained its position as a strategic partner of aerospace giant.

FPT Software chairwoman Chu Thị Thanh Hà highlighted that the partnership with Airbus is a testament to FPT’s long-standing commitment to driving collaboration between top-tier Vietnamese firms and European enterprises, particularly in the IT domain. Boasting a network of 100 partners in aviation and global pool of skilled tech talents, FPT will continue accompanying Airbus, contributing to the aviation sector’s digital transformation journey.

Meanwhile, Airbus Executive Vice President International Wouter Van Wersch said that the MAS affirms the growing potential in the bilateral relationship while recognising FPT’s technological capabilities and expertise.

Beyond Airbus, FPT has partnered with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to research next-generation aviation technologies.

In the French market, FPT is expanding its operation and partnerships. In 2023, it acquired a majority stake in AOSIS, a France-based IT consulting firm, to improve its service capacity in the region. It also established the FPT Francophone association to promote cultural integration and develop French-speaking human resources. — VNS