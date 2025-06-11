Vietcombank becomes first Vietnamese brand in Southeast Asia’s top 30

HÀ NỘI — The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) has been honoured as one of Southeast Asia’s Top 30 Most Valuable Brands in 2024, as announced by leading global market research company Kantar BrandZ.

This marks the first time a Vietnamese brand has been included in this prestigious ranking.

Vietcombank ranked 20th with a brand value of US$2.105 billion, up 18 per cent from the previous year. It is not only the sole representative from Việt Nam but also the only Vietnamese bank on the list, standing alongside major regional banks such as DBS, UOB and OCBC.

According to Kantar, Vietcombank leads Việt Nam’s banking sector with a 14 per cent share of consumer mindshare. Its Demand Power Index (DPI) reached 204, significantly higher than the industry average of 100 and well ahead of the second-ranking bank in Việt Nam, which scored 163.

Sumit Kamra, Strategic Development Director at Kantar Insights, noted that in an increasingly competitive environment, Vietcombank’s inclusion in the ranking highlights its real value to customers, its continuous innovation, and its ability to be present at the right place and time where customers need it most.

Being named among Southeast Asia’s 30 most valuable brands not only affirms Vietcombank’s internal strength but also demonstrates the rising potential of Vietnamese brands in the regional market. — VNS