PM receives leader of Dominican Republic’s Modern Revolutionary Party

SANTO DOMINGO – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received Carolina Mejía, General Secretary of the ruling Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) and Mayor of Santo Domingo, within the framework of his official visit to the Dominican Republic on November 21 (local time).

Congratulating the PRM on its success in the two recent presidential elections, and praising its growing political influence and significance in the Dominican Republic, Chính affirmed that Việt Nam wants to enhance bilateral ties and move towards establishing formal relations between the two parties in the coming time.

He called on the PRM and its allied political parties in the ruling coalition to support the effective implementation of orientations and measures reached during his talks with President Luis Abinader Corona, helping strengthen and further develop the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two countries, especially as they approach the 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year (July 7, 2005-2025).

Carolina Mejía described Chính's visit as a historic milestone in the relationship between the Dominican Republic and Việt Nam, providing a significant impetus to further strengthen the bilateral friendship and cooperation.

She pledged to actively support the implementation of the plans and measures agreed upon by both governments to elevate their bilateral ties to a new height. She also expressed her hope to establish communication channels and enhance cooperation between the two parties, particularly in sharing information and experience related to party building and leadership.

This was the final activity of PM Phạm Minh Chính in his working trip to attend the G20 Summit and conduct bilateral engagements in Brazil, and visit the Dominican Republic. In the evening of the same day, Chính, his spouse and the Vietnamese delegation left Santo Domingo for Hà Nội, wrapping up the trip. VNS