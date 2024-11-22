Top legislator meets with Cambodian Prime Minister

PHNOM PENH — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn met with Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Hun Manet in Phnom Penh on November 22, as part of his official visit to Cambodia and participation in the 12th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) and the 11th Plenary Session of International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace (IPTP).

Highlighting the huge potential for bilateral cooperation, particularly in the fields of economics and trade, Mẫn urged Cambodia to continue creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses investing in the country.

The Vietnamese NA is ready to work closely with Cambodia to encourage ministries, agencies, and localities involved to effectively implement signed agreements and treaties, said the top legislator. He pledged close coordination in organising key events, including the 21st session of the Việt Nam-Cambodia joint committee on economic, cultural, scientific, and technical cooperation and the 13th Việt Nam-Cambodia conference on cooperation and development of border provinces, in Cambodia at an appropriate time.

He called on the sides to accelerate the demarcation and marker planting for the remaining 16 per cent of the shared border, aiming to build a borderline of peace, friendship, and cooperation and long-term development between the two countries.

He went on stressing the importance of mutual support at multilateral forums and joint efforts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United Nations (UN) in a bid to maintain ASEAN consensus on regional issues, particularly the East Sea (internationally known as South China Sea). Additionally, Mẫn urged joint action to counter misinformation and activities undermining Việt Nam-Cambodia relations.

Both leaders acknowledged the steady progress in bilateral ties across various fields. They emphasised the need to educate younger generations about the sacrifices and contributions of their predecessors in the countries’ past struggle for national liberation, thereby contributing to fostering the Việt Nam-Cambodia traditional friendship and sound cooperation.

Praising Việt Nam’s remarkable achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, PM Hun Manet said he considers the nation’s rapid economic growth a significant driver of regional development.

He stated Cambodia always pays attention to nurturing its friendship and neighbourliness with Việt Nam, stressing the importance of their governments’ timely collaboration to address challenges threatening their development. He said he supports joint work between the two countries’ legislative bodies for the sake of their people.

He advocated for stronger trilateral cooperation for economic growth among Việt Nam, Laos, and Cambodia, particularly via tourism and trade links. He commended Việt Nam’s support for Cambodia’s development, asserting that the countries' shared progress contributes to the stability and development of the three nations, the broader ASEAN region, and the world. — VNS