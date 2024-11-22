New award recognises young scholars

HÀ NỘI — Young scientists should be bold in their ambitions to create groundbreaking scientific research that can be directly applied to real-world problems and accelerate national progress, according to Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân.

She was speaking at a meeting with a group of outstanding young scientists who received the inaugural Khuê Văn Các Award 2024 on Friday.

Dedicated to recognising excellence in social sciences and humanities, the award highlights Việt Nam's commitment to fostering young talent.

Vice President Xuân said the Party and State prioritise policies to support education and training as they recognise education, science, and technology as key drivers of national development.

Việt Nam, she said, has launched many initiatives to promote education, talent cultivation and scientific research, particularly among the younger generation.

She praised the awardees for their dedication and innovative contributions to solving pressing issues, such as policy reform, gender equality and the green economies.

The Vice President also emphasised the crucial role of young scientists in the nation’s development, particularly as Việt Nam prepares for the 14th Party Congress, a pivotal moment in shaping the country's future.

"The current global and regional contexts demand extraordinary efforts from all sectors of society. Young scientists, with their creativity and drive, are essential to addressing pressing challenges," said Vice President Xuân.

The Vice President called on the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union to continue collaborating with government agencies to propose policies to cultivate talent.

Young scientists were encouraged to 'think bigger' and pursue research projects with high practical value that align with global and national needs.

She also highlighted the need for sustained investment in social sciences and humanities, calling on educational institutions, research centres, and local authorities to improve facilities and provide environments conducive to innovation and research.

Nguyễn Minh Triết, Secretary of the Central Youth Union and Chairman of the Việt Nam National Union of Students, pledged to advance these initiatives.

“We are committed to creating platforms for young researchers to thrive and contribute to the nation’s progress,” Triết said.

The Khuê Văn Các Award, introduced by the Youth Union this year, honours Vietnamese scientists under 35 years old for exceptional achievements in social sciences and humanities.

It aims to implement the Party and State’s strategic policies on developing high-quality human resources and nurturing young talent. — VNS