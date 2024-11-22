NA Chairman meets with President of Cambodian People's Party, Senate

PHNOM PENH — The Vietnamese Party and State always value and give high priority to consolidating the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation long-term sustainability with Cambodia for the benefit of both countries' people, and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world, said National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

During his meeting with President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Techo Hun Sen in Phnom Penh on November 22, Mẫn extended congratulations to Cambodia on its thorough preparation and successful hosting of the 12th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP 12), which underscored the growing stature of Cambodia and the CPP in particular.

He congratulated the Cambodian people on their significant and proud achievements under the sound reign of King Norodom Sihamoni and the leadership of the CPP, the Senate, the National Assembly and the Government of Cambodia, with President Hun Sen playing a crucial role. He commended the CPP on its resounding victory in the recent elections, reflecting the overwhelming trust and support of the people. He expressed his belief that under the CPP leadership, Cambodia will continue to obtain even greater achievements in its national construction cause.

The top Vietnamese legislator said that Việt Nam and Cambodia are neighbouring countries with both ruling parties sharing a common origin from the Indochinese Communist Party. Throughout the history, they stood side by side to fight common enemies for their national liberation and reunification in the past. This solidarity continues today in their collaborative efforts in national construction and defence.

History has proven that the bond of solidarity, cooperation and mutual support is an objective requirement, a vital rule, and a key factor for each country’s security and development, he said.

President Hun Sen welcomed Mẫn on his first official visit to Cambodia in his capacity as the top Vietnamese legislator and a representative of the Vietnamese Party and State at two major international conferences hosted by Cambodia, stressing that his trip holds significance to developing bilateral and multilateral ties, particularly between their legislatures.

Cambodia will never forget the wholehearted assistance provided by Việt Nam in the past as well as at present. Amid common challenges facing the region and the world, the two countries must strengthen their bond and cooperate even more closely across politics, economy, trade, national defence and security, he said.

The host proposed continuing to effectively follow existing cooperation mechanisms and maintaining strategic cooperation mechanisms to further solidify the friendship and cooperation among Cambodia, Laos, and Việt Nam through appropriate, flexible and more effective measures in the new period.

Praising Việt Nam's achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), Hun Sen believed that Việt Nam will successfully achieve its national development goals, especially on the occasion of the CPV's 100th anniversary and the 100th founding anniversary of the nation.

Building on this foundation, Mẫn put forward several proposals to improve the efficiency of bilateral cooperation. These include maintaining existing cooperation mechanisms between the two Parties and nations, particularly the high-level meeting mechanism between the two Parties, as well as meetings between leaders.

He reiterated Việt Nam's support for Cambodia's peaceful, secure, and stable development, seeing it as mutually beneficial for both nations.

In response, Hun Sen agreed with Mẫn's proposal to adhere firmly to the principle of not allowing any political or military forces to use their territory to undermine the other country. He emphasised the need to effectively realise the signed agreements, combat hostile forces, transnational and cross-border crimes, safeguard national security, and prevent the spread of fake information and the use of social media to incite falsehoods that could harm the relationship between the two Parties and countries.

On the occasion, Mẫn thanked Hun Sen and the Cambodian Government for their continuous support for people of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia to live, work and study sustainably there.

He suggested that both sides continue to innovate and diversify methods of communication to help the public, especially younger generations, gain a correct understanding of their traditional solidarity, friendship, and comprehensive cooperation. — VNS