Party chief visits Malaysia’s national oil & gas company

KUALA LUMPUR — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm visited Malaysia’s national oil & gas company (Petronas) in Kuala Lumpur on November 22, part of his official visit to the country.

Lâm commended Petronas for its achievements as well as its cooperation outcomes with the Việt Nam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) over the past more than three decades.

Emphasising the vital role of the oil and gas sector in energy security and national supply chain development, he suggested Petronas to develop a strategic investment plan and expand its business operations in Việt Nam in line with the freshly-established Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

He also called for strengthened collaboration in emerging energy sectors.

Việt Nam will continue perfecting its legal framework, improving its investment environment, and streamlining administrative procedures to facilitate sustainable and efficient business operations, he noted.

President & Group Chief Executive Officer Yang Mulia Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik briefed the Party leader on its collaboration in Việt Nam and highlighted opportunities for cooperation in oil and gas and renewable energy.

He affirmed Petronas’ commitment to promoting collaboration in energy and key projects, contributing to ensuring energy security and shared prosperity. — VNS