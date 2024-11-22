Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Party chief visits Malaysia’s national oil & gas company

November 22, 2024 - 21:08
Việt Nam will continue perfecting its legal framework, improving its investment environment, and streamlining administrative procedures to facilitate sustainable and efficient business operations.
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm visits Malaysia’s national oil & gas company (Petronas) on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo

KUALA LUMPUR — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm visited Malaysia’s national oil & gas company (Petronas) in Kuala Lumpur on November 22, part of his official visit to the country.

Lâm commended Petronas for its achievements as well as its cooperation outcomes with the Việt Nam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) over the past more than three decades.

Emphasising the vital role of the oil and gas sector in energy security and national supply chain development, he suggested Petronas to develop a strategic investment plan and expand its business operations in Việt Nam in line with the freshly-established Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

He also called for strengthened collaboration in emerging energy sectors.

Việt Nam will continue perfecting its legal framework, improving its investment environment, and streamlining administrative procedures to facilitate sustainable and efficient business operations, he noted.

President & Group Chief Executive Officer Yang Mulia Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik briefed the Party leader on its collaboration in Việt Nam and highlighted opportunities for cooperation in oil and gas and renewable energy.

He affirmed Petronas’ commitment to promoting collaboration in energy and key projects, contributing to ensuring energy security and shared prosperity. — VNS

Related Stories

Politics & Law

Party leader meets Malaysian Deputy PM

Highlighting education and training as strategic priorities for building a workforce serving development, the Party General Secretary proposed closer bilateral engagements in the area, particularly regarding official training and higher education initiatives.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

NA Chairman affirms Việt Nam's consistent support for ICAPP

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn affirmed that 12th General Assembly of ICAPP, themed “A Quest for Peace and Reconciliation,” underscores the dedication and commitment of political parties in the region to fostering solidarity and collaboration, contributing to resolving conflicts and flashpoints.
Politics & Law

Party chief delivers policy speech at University of Malaya

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm expressed his confidence that the recently established Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and Malaysia will open a new chapter of development in the bilateral relations, contributing to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.
Politics & Law

UNGA President congratulates Việt Nam on re-election to UNCITRAL

Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), had a meeting in New York on November 21 with President of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Philemon Yang, who congratulated Việt Nam on the country’s re-election to the UN Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) for the 2025-2031 term.

