Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Party leader meets Malaysian Deputy PM

November 22, 2024 - 22:46
Highlighting education and training as strategic priorities for building a workforce serving development, the Party General Secretary proposed closer bilateral engagements in the area, particularly regarding official training and higher education initiatives.
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm (right) meets with Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Rural and Regional Development, and President of the United Malays National Organisation Dato’ Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo

KUALA LUMPUR — Visiting Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on November 22 met with Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Rural and Regional Development, and President of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) Dato’ Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and senior leaders of Malaysia’s ruling coalition.

Underscoring the friendship between UMNO and the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), the UMNO President expressed admiration for Việt Nam’s socio-economic achievements, describing them as a source of pride for ASEAN. He voiced confidence that under the CPV’s leadership, headed by General Secretary Lâm, Việt Nam will enter a new era of development, successfully achieving its national objectives.

In response, the Vietnamese Party chief emphasised the CPV’s appreciation of UMNO’s significant role in Malaysia’s political landscape and its contributions to fostering the two countries’ relations over the years. He expressed a wish to deepen the sound friendship and cooperation of the two parties, affirming that strengthened CPV-UMNO ties will enhance political trust and lay a solid foundation for robust and sustainable growth of Việt Nam-Malaysia relations.

Regarding the new cooperation framework freshly established between the countries, Lâm urged Ahmad Zahid to direct Malaysian agencies to collaborate with their Vietnamese counterparts to capitalise on the potential of bilateral cooperation. He also called for more favourable conditions for Vietnamese processed agricultural products, seafood, and food to access the Malaysian market.

Việt Nam stands ready to ensure a stable rice supply for Malaysia and share its expertise in agricultural development, including food and coffee production, he added, recommending Malaysia support Việt Nam’s development of its Halal industry development and encourage domestic firms to invest in the Vietnamese market.

Highlighting education and training as strategic priorities for building a workforce serving development, the Party General Secretary proposed closer bilateral engagements in the area, particularly regarding official training and higher education initiatives.

The two leaders agreed to boost delegation exchanges, enhance youth and women leadership exchange, and cooperate on multilateral platforms to contribute to the ASEAN Community.

Ahmad Zahid said he hopes to further strengthen the sides’ relations through both state and party channels, particularly as Malaysia assumes the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025.

He and other leaders in the ruling coalition affirmed their commitment to fostering multifaceted cooperation, helping solidify the partnership between the two parties and countries, and build a strong foundation for mutual growth and the partnership in the new period. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

NA Chairman affirms Việt Nam's consistent support for ICAPP

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn affirmed that 12th General Assembly of ICAPP, themed “A Quest for Peace and Reconciliation,” underscores the dedication and commitment of political parties in the region to fostering solidarity and collaboration, contributing to resolving conflicts and flashpoints.
Politics & Law

Party chief delivers policy speech at University of Malaya

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm expressed his confidence that the recently established Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and Malaysia will open a new chapter of development in the bilateral relations, contributing to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.
Politics & Law

UNGA President congratulates Việt Nam on re-election to UNCITRAL

Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), had a meeting in New York on November 21 with President of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Philemon Yang, who congratulated Việt Nam on the country’s re-election to the UN Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) for the 2025-2031 term.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom