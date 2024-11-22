Party leader meets Malaysian Deputy PM

KUALA LUMPUR — Visiting Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on November 22 met with Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Rural and Regional Development, and President of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) Dato’ Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and senior leaders of Malaysia’s ruling coalition.

Underscoring the friendship between UMNO and the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), the UMNO President expressed admiration for Việt Nam’s socio-economic achievements, describing them as a source of pride for ASEAN. He voiced confidence that under the CPV’s leadership, headed by General Secretary Lâm, Việt Nam will enter a new era of development, successfully achieving its national objectives.

In response, the Vietnamese Party chief emphasised the CPV’s appreciation of UMNO’s significant role in Malaysia’s political landscape and its contributions to fostering the two countries’ relations over the years. He expressed a wish to deepen the sound friendship and cooperation of the two parties, affirming that strengthened CPV-UMNO ties will enhance political trust and lay a solid foundation for robust and sustainable growth of Việt Nam-Malaysia relations.

Regarding the new cooperation framework freshly established between the countries, Lâm urged Ahmad Zahid to direct Malaysian agencies to collaborate with their Vietnamese counterparts to capitalise on the potential of bilateral cooperation. He also called for more favourable conditions for Vietnamese processed agricultural products, seafood, and food to access the Malaysian market.

Việt Nam stands ready to ensure a stable rice supply for Malaysia and share its expertise in agricultural development, including food and coffee production, he added, recommending Malaysia support Việt Nam’s development of its Halal industry development and encourage domestic firms to invest in the Vietnamese market.

Highlighting education and training as strategic priorities for building a workforce serving development, the Party General Secretary proposed closer bilateral engagements in the area, particularly regarding official training and higher education initiatives.

The two leaders agreed to boost delegation exchanges, enhance youth and women leadership exchange, and cooperate on multilateral platforms to contribute to the ASEAN Community.

Ahmad Zahid said he hopes to further strengthen the sides’ relations through both state and party channels, particularly as Malaysia assumes the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025.

He and other leaders in the ruling coalition affirmed their commitment to fostering multifaceted cooperation, helping solidify the partnership between the two parties and countries, and build a strong foundation for mutual growth and the partnership in the new period. — VNS