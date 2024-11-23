Party General Secretary receives leaders of major Malaysian groups

KUALA LUMPUR - Việt Nam always treasures and welcomes Malaysian enterprises to invest and do long-term business in the country, and continues to perfect its legal framework, improve the investment and business environment, and simplify administrative procedures to create the best conditions for them, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm has affirmed.

Receiving leaders of several major Malaysian groups on November 22-23 within the framework of his official visit to Malaysia, Lâm acknowledged and appreciated the businesses’ support for and contributions to economic, trade and investment cooperation between Việt Nam and Malaysia, considering this as a highlight and a key factor ensuring the sustainable and substantive development of bilateral relationship, bringing practical benefits to the two nations' people.

Speaking highly of Việt Nam’s attractive and favourable investment and business environment, leaders of the Malaysian groups affirmed that they will actively promote business activities in the country.

Lin Yun Ling, Managing Director of Gamuda Group, a leading regional conglomerate in real estate and infrastructure, briefed the Party chief on the group's investment situation across the world and in Việt Nam. Emphasising that Việt Nam is Gamuda's preferred investment destination with great prospects, he expressed his desire to continue expanding investment in the country.

Praising Gamuda’s practical and effective contributions to developing urban infrastructure projects in Việt Nam, Lâm emphasised that the construction and development of a modern urban system is one of Việt Nam's top priorities. He encouraged the group to further expand its investment in urban development and technology, and in emerging sectors where it excels.

Francis Yeoh Sock Ping, Executive Director of YTL Corporation Berhad - a leading regional integrated infrastructure developer, reported to the Vietnamese leader on the company’s collaboration with US-based NVIDIA Corporation to build a large data centre in Johor state, Malaysia. He expressed his confidence in Việt Nam's clean energy development trend and digital transformation, and his desire to build a data centre in the country.

Lâm appreciated YTL's vision and technological capabilities in capturing development trends, especially in the field of AI infrastructure and emerging technologies. He showed his belief that YTL will be an important partner in driving digital transformation and modernising infrastructure in Việt Nam.

The Party General Secretary also emphasised that Việt Nam will create favourable conditions for large enterprises to invest in chip manufacturing and large data centres, to seize opportunities in light of the rapid development in science and technology.

Meanwhile, Tony Fernandes, CEO of Capital A (AirAsia), expressed his hope to expand the group's investment and business activities in Việt Nam, particularly in areas such as aviation connectivity, aircraft maintenance, tourism, and financial services.

Lâm appreciated Capital A's strengths in capital, technology, international management experience, and its positive contributions to promoting investment and business in the Vietnamese market. He encouraged the group to continue expanding its operations to meet the development needs and build a skilled workforce in Việt Nam, and becoming an important bridge to attract more Malaysian businesses to invest in the nation.

Meeting the Vietnamese leader, Vincent Tan Chee Yioun, founder and advisor of Berjaya Corporation Berhad, expressed his desire to continue investing in urban infrastructure and tourism development projects in Việt Nam.

Congratulating the group on its business achievements, Lâm noted that the results Berjaya has gained in Việt Nam are a vivid testament to the improving investment environment and the vast potential of the country. He hoped Berjaya will continue to expand its operations in Việt Nam in its areas of strength, such as developing smart urban areas, environmental services, and clean technology. VNS