Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Party General Secretary receives leaders of major Malaysian groups

November 23, 2024 - 13:09
Receiving leaders of several major Malaysian groups on November 22-23 within the framework of his official visit to Malaysia, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm acknowledged and appreciated the businesses’ support for and contributions to economic, trade and investment cooperation between Việt Nam and Malaysia,
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm (right) receives Tony Fernandes, CEO of Capital A. VNA/VNS Photo

KUALA LUMPUR - Việt Nam always treasures and welcomes Malaysian enterprises to invest and do long-term business in the country, and continues to perfect its legal framework, improve the investment and business environment, and simplify administrative procedures to create the best conditions for them, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm has affirmed.

Receiving leaders of several major Malaysian groups on November 22-23 within the framework of his official visit to Malaysia, Lâm acknowledged and appreciated the businesses’ support for and contributions to economic, trade and investment cooperation between Việt Nam and Malaysia, considering this as a highlight and a key factor ensuring the sustainable and substantive development of bilateral relationship, bringing practical benefits to the two nations' people.

Speaking highly of Việt Nam’s attractive and favourable investment and business environment, leaders of the Malaysian groups affirmed that they will actively promote business activities in the country.

Lin Yun Ling, Managing Director of Gamuda Group, a leading regional conglomerate in real estate and infrastructure, briefed the Party chief on the group's investment situation across the world and in Việt Nam. Emphasising that Việt Nam is Gamuda's preferred investment destination with great prospects, he expressed his desire to continue expanding investment in the country.

Praising Gamuda’s practical and effective contributions to developing urban infrastructure projects in Việt Nam, Lâm emphasised that the construction and development of a modern urban system is one of Việt Nam's top priorities. He encouraged the group to further expand its investment in urban development and technology, and in emerging sectors where it excels.

Francis Yeoh Sock Ping, Executive Director of YTL Corporation Berhad - a leading regional integrated infrastructure developer, reported to the Vietnamese leader on the company’s collaboration with US-based NVIDIA Corporation to build a large data centre in Johor state, Malaysia. He expressed his confidence in Việt Nam's clean energy development trend and digital transformation, and his desire to build a data centre in the country.

Lâm appreciated YTL's vision and technological capabilities in capturing development trends, especially in the field of AI infrastructure and emerging technologies. He showed his belief that YTL will be an important partner in driving digital transformation and modernising infrastructure in Việt Nam.

The Party General Secretary also emphasised that Việt Nam will create favourable conditions for large enterprises to invest in chip manufacturing and large data centres, to seize opportunities in light of the rapid development in science and technology.

Meanwhile, Tony Fernandes, CEO of Capital A (AirAsia), expressed his hope to expand the group's investment and business activities in Việt Nam, particularly in areas such as aviation connectivity, aircraft maintenance, tourism, and financial services.

Lâm appreciated Capital A's strengths in capital, technology, international management experience, and its positive contributions to promoting investment and business in the Vietnamese market. He encouraged the group to continue expanding its operations to meet the development needs and build a skilled workforce in Việt Nam, and becoming an important bridge to attract more Malaysian businesses to invest in the nation.

Meeting the Vietnamese leader, Vincent Tan Chee Yioun, founder and advisor of Berjaya Corporation Berhad, expressed his desire to continue investing in urban infrastructure and tourism development projects in Việt Nam.

Congratulating the group on its business achievements, Lâm noted that the results Berjaya has gained in Việt Nam are a vivid testament to the improving investment environment and the vast potential of the country. He hoped Berjaya will continue to expand its operations in Việt Nam in its areas of strength, such as developing smart urban areas, environmental services, and clean technology. VNS

Related Stories

Politics & Law

Việt Nam – Malaysia relationship develops strongly in new period

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at the Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội on November 23 afternoon, successfully concluding their three-day official visit to Malaysia at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his spouse.
Politics & Law

Top Vietnamese leader concludes official visit to Malaysia

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam left Kuala Lumpur at noon on November 23, wrapping up their three-day official visit to Malaysia, at the invitation of Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his spouse.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Deputy FM visits Guangxi, strengthens Việt Nam-China locality-to-locality cooperation

During the trip, from November 20-22, Deputy Minister Hằng met with Liu Ning, member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Secretary of the CPC Committee of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, while joining Xu Yongke, member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, to co-chair a seminar on enhancing local-level foreign affairs and tourism cooperation between Việt Nam and the Chinese region.
Politics & Law

Party leader meets Malaysian Deputy PM

Highlighting education and training as strategic priorities for building a workforce serving development, the Party General Secretary proposed closer bilateral engagements in the area, particularly regarding official training and higher education initiatives.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom