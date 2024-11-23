Politics & Law
Top Vietnamese leader concludes official visit to Malaysia

November 23, 2024 - 14:56
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam left Kuala Lumpur at noon on November 23, wrapping up their three-day official visit to Malaysia, at the invitation of Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his spouse.
A farewell ceremony for Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and his spouse is held at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia. VNA/VNS Photo

Within the framework of his visit, Lâm held talks with PM Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim; met with Speaker of the House of Representatives Tan Sri Dato' Johari Bin Abdul, and President of the Senate Dato’ Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah; and received Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Rural and Regional Development, and President of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) Dato’ Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He also had meetings with outstanding Vietnamese nationals living in ASEAN member states, and representatives from the Vietnamese community in Malaysia; visited several cultural and economic centres; and delivered a policy speech at the University of Malaya. On this occasion, his spouse, Ngô Phương Ly, visited the National Heart Institute of Malaysia, and presented gifts to child patients undergoing intensive treatment there.

Within the framework of the visit, the two sides issued a Joint Statement on upgrading the bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Both sides affirmed their commitments to supporting each other on the path of development, continuing to enhance their friendship, cooperation and political trust, based on mutual respect for international law, independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political systems.

The leaders agreed on directions to further deepen and elevate the bilateral relationship in various fields, particularly through breakthrough measures aimed at enhancing connectivity, solving difficulties, and expanding cooperation, so as to open up a new chapter in the bilateral cooperation for peace, stability, sustainability, inclusivity, and shared prosperity, as well as for a united, self-reliant, and prosperous ASEAN community.

Both sides also agreed to review and initiate negotiations on new cooperation agreements at an appropriate time to create a strong momentum and a solid foundation for future collaboration.

They reiterated ASEAN's consistent stance on the East Sea and reaffirmed their commitments to continue close coordination to maintain peace, security, stability, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea. They emphasised the importance of peacefully settling disputes and not using or threatening to use force, in accordance with widely recognised principles of international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982.

On this occasion, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm also attended the opening ceremony of Hà Nội – Kuala Lumpur direct air route of Vietjet Air, which is expected to further promote economic-cultural-tourism links between the two countries and the whole Southeast Asian region.

The visit is an important milestone in Việt Nam-Malaysia relations, contributing to strengthening their political trust at a high level. It reflects the Vietnamese Party and State’s consistent policy of always treasuring and wishing to further enhance relations with neighbouring countries and the region, including Malaysia. VNS

