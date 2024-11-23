Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Party chief’s Malaysia visit helps reinforce long-term foundation for bilateral ties

November 23, 2024 - 22:47
Lê Hoài Trung, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for External Relations, has talked to the press regarding the outcomes of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s three-day official visit to Malaysia, which concluded on November 23.
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and his spouse leave Kuala Lumpur for Hanoi, concluding their three-day official visit to Malaysia. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Lê Hoài Trung, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for External Relations, has talked to the press regarding the outcomes of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s three-day official visit to Malaysia, which concluded on November 23.

According to Trung, the visit, Lâm’s first in his new role as the Party General Secretary, achieved profound and practical results. While in Malaysia, the delegation engaged in 18 key activities, including extensive talks with Malaysian leaders as well as meetings with major corporations and with representatives of the overseas Vietnamese community.

The Party chief delivered a policy speech at the prestigious University of Malaya, outlining Việt Nam’s vision for future relations with Malaysia and for a united, prosperous ASEAN Community. His remarks also underscored the fact that Việt Nam has attached importance to ASEAN. Meanwhile, the leader’s spouse and the wife of the Malaysian Prime Minister exchanged views on women’s advancement in both countries.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim agreed to elevate the bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and issued a joint declaration on this upgrade, affirming their commitments to supporting each other on the nations’ respective development paths. Việt Nam and Malaysia are now each other's only comprehensive strategic partners in Southeast Asia, providing a critical framework and orientation for bilateral cooperation in the new era focusing on four key pillars, namely enhancing cooperation in politics, defence, and security; strengthening economic connectivity for sustainable development; exploring new cooperative areas such as digital transformation, clean energy, and advanced technologies; and deepening coordination on international and multilateral issues.

Discussing domestic and global issues, the two sides’ leaders stressed the two countries’ historical and cultural similarities as well as common goals in development, which could foster greater political trust and deeper collaboration between the Communist Party of Việt Nam and Malaysia’s major political parties.

They agreed to work together to build a cohesive and prosperous ASEAN Community, with the Party leader underscoring Việt Nam’s strong support for Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship in 2025.

Trung went on to note that during the visit, the leaders of both nations highlighted the importance of maintaining peace, security, stability, and safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, not using or threatening to use force, and resolving disputes through peaceful means in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982.

He said the visit garnered significant attention from the Malaysian media, particularly regarding the decision to elevate the bilateral relations. The outcomes of the trip are of great significance, helping both sides further harness their cooperation potential, leverage their respective strengths, and make contributions to strengthening a peaceful environment conducive to the new phase of national and regional development.

Regarding future directions to build on such significant outcomes, Trung stressed that the initial task for relevant agencies in both countries is to promptly concretise the framework of the newly established Comprehensive Strategic Partnership through the development of a comprehensive action plan, while reviewing and advancing necessary agreements to create an effective collaboration mechanism.

Based on this plan, ministries and sectors involved should quickly devise specific programmes to further traditional areas of cooperation while placing particular focus on new and emerging fields such as green economy, innovation, science and technology, digital transformation, and green energy.

Relevant agencies should also regularly review, monitor, and evaluate the implementation of these plans and programmes to ensure that agreements are effectively translated into reality, serving the developmental goals of both nations in the new era.

The Party official expressed his hope that the two sides will continue to increase exchanges, sharing, and interactions through state, party, and people-to-people channels to nurture and enhance their bonds and solidify a foundation for the robust development of the bilateral relations in the future. VNS

Related Stories

Politics & Law

Việt Nam – Malaysia relationship develops strongly in new period

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at the Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội on November 23 afternoon, successfully concluding their three-day official visit to Malaysia at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his spouse.
Politics & Law

Top Vietnamese leader concludes official visit to Malaysia

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam left Kuala Lumpur at noon on November 23, wrapping up their three-day official visit to Malaysia, at the invitation of Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his spouse.
Politics & Law

Party General Secretary receives leaders of major Malaysian groups

Receiving leaders of several major Malaysian groups on November 22-23 within the framework of his official visit to Malaysia, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm acknowledged and appreciated the businesses’ support for and contributions to economic, trade and investment cooperation between Việt Nam and Malaysia,
Politics & Law

Party leader meets Malaysian Deputy PM

Highlighting education and training as strategic priorities for building a workforce serving development, the Party General Secretary proposed closer bilateral engagements in the area, particularly regarding official training and higher education initiatives.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

MoU signed to foster Việt Nam-Canada cooperation in science, technology

In preparation for cooperation in training human resources in science and technology, a delegation of the Việt Nam Higher Education Network of Entrepreneurship & Innovation (VNEI) has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICAN) on the occasion of their participation in the Canadian Bureau for International Education Conference.
Politics & Law

Top Vietnamese leader concludes official visit to Malaysia

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam left Kuala Lumpur at noon on November 23, wrapping up their three-day official visit to Malaysia, at the invitation of Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his spouse.
Politics & Law

Party General Secretary receives leaders of major Malaysian groups

Receiving leaders of several major Malaysian groups on November 22-23 within the framework of his official visit to Malaysia, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm acknowledged and appreciated the businesses’ support for and contributions to economic, trade and investment cooperation between Việt Nam and Malaysia,

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom