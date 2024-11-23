Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

HCM City set to welcome fresh wave of US investment

November 23, 2024 - 15:03
Hồ Chí Minh City is poised to attract a new wave of investment from US enterprises, with numerous projects proposed in key sectors.
A corner of Ho Chi Minh City. VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY – Hồ Chí Minh City is poised to attract a new wave of investment from US enterprises, with numerous projects proposed in key sectors.

A recent highlight was the HCM City Autumn Forum 2024 organised in New York by the municipal authorities, which drew strong interest from US investors, particularly in the areas of technology, finance, and healthcare.

In his remarks, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Văn Mãi said the city is willing to accompany US investors in their areas of interest and proposed making the forum an annual event.

This month, a delegation of leading US investment funds will visit the southern economic hub to co-host a conference on IPO strategies and provide insights into developing the city’s financial centre.

Philippe Ghanem, CEO and founder of SquaredFinancial, said it is a “ripe time” for HCM City to establish a new financial centre in Asia, as the city has all favourable conditions needed.

By early 2025, more than 30 US enterprises are expected to return to Việt Nam to deploy signed agreements and expand links with the local business community.

Several high-profile investment projects from US firms have already been proposed. Smart Tech Group Vietnam, a subsidiary of US-based Smart Tech Group, has suggested investing US$340-850 million to build a battery production plant for energy storage. The company is currently seeking a suitable site in the city.

Coteccons, a Vietnamese construction firm, has partnered with the US-based Eaton Corporation to propose building a data centre in the city's Saigon Hi-Tech Park.

Meanwhile, the Evolution Group, under the US investment firm Warburg Pincus, has submitted a proposal to the municipal authorities for a large-scale, 36 MW data centre in the same location, with an estimated investment of US§305 million.

The US multinational corporation and technology company NVIDIA has shown keen interest in the city. In July, it dispatched multiple delegations to explore the local opportunities for establishing an AI research, development, and training centre, installing a supercomputer system, and partially relocating its GPU (graphics processing unit) manufacturing operations to Việt Nam. Marvell Technology is also preparing to expand its chip design centres in the city. VNS

Related Stories

Economy

HCM City calls for US investment in sustainable economy, technology

The event, held within the framework of Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng’s trip to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week in San Francisco, attracted nearly 30 major US enterprises operating in such fields as energy, infrastructure, information technology, finance, and innovation.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Top Vietnamese leader concludes official visit to Malaysia

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam left Kuala Lumpur at noon on November 23, wrapping up their three-day official visit to Malaysia, at the invitation of Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his spouse.
Politics & Law

Party General Secretary receives leaders of major Malaysian groups

Receiving leaders of several major Malaysian groups on November 22-23 within the framework of his official visit to Malaysia, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm acknowledged and appreciated the businesses’ support for and contributions to economic, trade and investment cooperation between Việt Nam and Malaysia,
Politics & Law

Deputy FM visits Guangxi, strengthens Việt Nam-China locality-to-locality cooperation

During the trip, from November 20-22, Deputy Minister Hằng met with Liu Ning, member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Secretary of the CPC Committee of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, while joining Xu Yongke, member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, to co-chair a seminar on enhancing local-level foreign affairs and tourism cooperation between Việt Nam and the Chinese region.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom