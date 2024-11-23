Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

PM wraps up working trip to Brazil, official visit to Dominican Republic

November 23, 2024 - 09:13
Attending all main activities within the framework of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, PM Phạm Minh Chính gave important speeches at discussion sessions on "the fight against poverty" and “sustainable development and energy transition”.

 

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (C) and his spouse are welcomed by Vice Chairman of the Government Office Nguyễn Sỹ Hiệp at the Nội Bài International Airport. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam returned to Hà Nội in the early morning of November 23, successfully wrapping up their working trip to and attendance at the G20 Summit, and official visit to the Dominican Republic.

Attending all main activities within the framework of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, PM Chính gave important speeches at discussion sessions on "the fight against poverty" and “sustainable development and energy transition”.

On the sidelines of the summit, PM Chính had bilateral meetings with more than 30 leaders of countries and international organisations, thereby contributing to the overall success of the G20 Summit, promoting Việt Nam's relations with other countries and international organisations, clearly portraying the image of a dynamic, open Việt Nam as "a friend, a trusted partner and a responsible member of the international community".

Along with attending the G20 Summit, during his second working visit to Brazil in just over a year, the PM had various activities in Rio de Janeiro such as talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and issued a Việt Nam-Brazil Joint statement on upgrading the bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership. He attended the inauguration ceremony of a plaque commemorating President Hồ Chí Minh in Rio de Janeiro city; attended the Việt Nam Day Programme in Brazil; attended the Việt Nam-Brazil Business Forum; worked with leading Brazilian businesses; and met with the Vietnamese community in Brazil.

In particular, PM Chính made a historic visit to the Dominican Republic, becoming the first senior Vietnamese leader to visit this Caribbean country after nearly 20 years of establishing diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and the Dominican Republic. The PM had talks and meetings with the President, President of the Senate, and Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Dominican Republic; received leaders of Dominican political parties; attended the inauguration ceremony of the upgraded Statue of President Hồ Chí Minh in the capital of Santo Domingo; attended the Việt Nam-Dominican Republic Business Forum; delivered a policy speech at the Institute of Higher Education in Diplomatic and Consular Training (INESDYC) of the Dominican Republic.

In particular, the two sides adopted a Joint Declaration affirming the determination of the two Governments and announcing directions and measures agreed by both sides to further strengthen solidarity, friendship and good cooperation between Việt Nam and the Dominican Republic in the future; and agreed to promote the bilateral relations to a new height.

PM Chinh's working trip to Brazil, attendance at the G20 Summit and official visit to the Dominican Republic was a success, demonstrating Việt Nam's role, prestige, and responsible contributions to global issues, and at the same time, creating new momentum for further strengthening the bilateral relations between Việt Nam and Brazil and between Việt Nam and the Dominican Republic. VNS

 

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Deputy FM visits Guangxi, strengthens Việt Nam-China locality-to-locality cooperation

During the trip, from November 20-22, Deputy Minister Hằng met with Liu Ning, member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Secretary of the CPC Committee of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, while joining Xu Yongke, member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, to co-chair a seminar on enhancing local-level foreign affairs and tourism cooperation between Việt Nam and the Chinese region.
Politics & Law

Party leader meets Malaysian Deputy PM

Highlighting education and training as strategic priorities for building a workforce serving development, the Party General Secretary proposed closer bilateral engagements in the area, particularly regarding official training and higher education initiatives.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom