Home Politics & Law

Party chief visits embassy, meets with Vietnamese community in Malaysia

November 23, 2024 - 13:28
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation visited the Vietnamese Embassy and met with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Malaysia on November 23.
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm and his spouse (first row, centre) in a group photo with the embassy's staff and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Malaysia at the meeting. VNA/VNS Photo

At the meeting, Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Đinh Ngọc Linh reported that over 30,000 Vietnamese nationals are currently residing, studying, and working primarily in Malaysia’s western peninsula, including Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Johor, and Ipoh states. The community is largely united, hardworking, and supportive of one another, adhering to both Vietnamese and Malaysian laws while integrating well into local society.

President of the Malaysia-Việt Nam Friendship Association Trần Thị Chang expressed her hope for continued attention from the Vietnamese Party, State, National Assembly, and Government towards the overseas Vietnamese (OV) communities, including those in Malaysia.

She called for the creation of more opportunities for them to invest in and contribute to Việt Nam’s development during the era of the nation's rise. Chang also urged collaboration between Vietnamese and Malaysian authorities to address challenges facing the expats in Malaysia, such as ensuring Vietnamese spouses receive rights comparable to Malaysian citizens.

Lâm said during his ongoing official visit, the two nations agreed to upgrade their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening up significant cooperation opportunities as both countries enter a new phase of growth, enhancing the bilateral relations to benefit their people, and contributing to regional and global peace, stability, cooperation, and economic connectivity.

The Party chief underscored that the Party and State place importance on overseas Vietnamese communities, including those in Malaysia. He affirmed Việt Nam’s consistent policy of caring for these communities and recognising them as an integral part and a vital resource of the nation. Therefore, policies aimed at supporting OV have been issued.

He encouraged the expatriates in Malaysia to comply with local laws and employment contracts, uphold the positive image of Vietnamese people, integrate actively into the host’s society, and contribute to the home country’s development as well as to the bilateral relations.

The General Secretary also urged the Vietnamese Embassy to pay attention to the community’s affairs, swiftly address challenges related to their residence, work, business, and education, assist in improving their legal status, and encourage their integration and contributions. VNS

