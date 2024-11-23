Top legislator receives Chairwoman of Cambodia-Việt Nam Friendship Association

PHNOM PENH Visiting National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn received Samdech Men Sam An, Chairwoman of the Cambodia-Việt Nam Friendship Association and Chairwoman of the Cambodia-Việt Nam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group, in Phnom Penh on November 23.

Highlighting Việt Nam’s consistent policy of prioritising the strengthening of its good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability with Cambodia for the sake of their people and for regional and global peace, stability, cooperation and development, the NA leader stated that Việt Nam always considers Cambodia’s achievements a significant source of encouragement and success of Việt Nam itself.

He informed about his productive talks with his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Khuon Sudary on November 21 and their participation in the inauguration ceremony of the Cambodian NA's new administrative building – a symbol of the two countries’ friendship. Mẫn also expressed gratitude for being awarded the Royal Order of Sahametrei (The Grand Cross) – the highest honour that Cambodia bestows upon foreigners.

The NA Chairman said in discussions with other Cambodian leaders, including President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and President of the Senate Samdech Techo Hun Sen and Prime Minister Samdech Hun Manet, the two sides reviewed bilateral agreements in such areas as economy, culture, science, technology, and investment to step up cooperation in the time to come.

Stressing the untapped potential between the two nations, the top legislator called for increased collaboration, particularly in trade and economic sectors, while requesting Cambodian authorities to facilitate Vietnamese investments in the country.

He also asked the Cambodia-Việt Nam and Việt Nam-Cambodia Friendship Associations to step up public education efforts, particularly among the youth, to deepen their understanding of the significance of the bilateral ties, to help address challenges faced by people of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia, and to support Vietnamese businesses operating there.

Men Sam An, who is also a supreme advisor to the Cambodian King and Vice President of the CPP, agreed with the Vietnamese leader's assessments, expressing her confidence that the substantive discussions during his visit would further strengthen the countries’ special solidarity and friendship, and safeguard the relationship from any attempts to undermine it.

The Party, State and people of Cambodia never forget Việt Nam’s heartfelt support and assistance in the past and present period, she said, pledging to maximising cooperative potential in line with the high-level agreements between their leaders.

She also thanked the Việt Nam-Cambodia Friendship Association for its support to Cambodian students studying in Việt Nam. The official said her association will continue efforts to foster the bilateral cooperation. VNS