Top legislator meets with Vietnamese community in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH – Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn met with the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Cambodia on Saturday, within the framework of his official visit to the neighbouring country.

Informing them of the homeland’s socio-economic situation, Mẫn mentioned that recently, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm had written an important article on preventing wastefulness and reforming the organisational apparatus within the entire political system. The Politburo has discussed and prepared to implement the streamlining of the apparatus from the central to local levels, with the aim of reducing spending from the state budget to invest in the country's development.

He emphasised that the Party and State always acknowledge and appreciate the role of the overseas Vietnamese community in Cambodia, with over 100,000 people, who are also among those facing many difficulties.

Sharing with the challenges facing them, the top legislator stated that in his meetings with senior Cambodian leaders, he urged continued attention to and favourable conditions for people of Vietnamese origin to live and do business stably and legally in Cambodia. He called for a reasonable relocation plan for those living on rivers, including setting up resettlement areas with necessary infrastructure, basic social welfare, and support for career transitions for families that need to be relocated. The leader also proposed Cambodia continue to address issues related to paperwork to accelerate the process of granting citizenship to those who meet the requirements.

The NA Chairman expressed his hope that the Vietnamese community will continue to uphold the spirit of solidarity and mutual support, comply with local laws, and strive for self-improvement.

Within the framework of the trip, in the afternoon of the same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Hồ Đức Phớc had a working session with the Việt Nam-Cambodia Business Association (VCBA) to listen to its concerns and proposals to help the Vietnamese business community resolve difficulties.

At the meeting, VCBA President Oknha Leng Rithy underscored the need for continued support from both governments so that enterprises and investors can fully utilise their existing potential.

VCBA presented several recommendations to the Deputy PM and the Vietnamese high-level government delegation, including requests for the Government to consider working with the Cambodian side to issue policies, measures, and preferential credit packages to create better conditions for Vietnamese enterprises investing in Cambodia.

After hearing reports on the operations of the Cambodian subsidiaries of several Vietnamese companies such as the Vietnam Rubber Group and the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group, Phớc praised their achievements so far.

He encouraged the groups to continue playing a key role in enhancing the country's image and further strengthening its friendship and cooperation with Cambodia.

VCBA currently groups about 50 member companies with total investment capital of nearly US$3 billion. The Vietnamese firms provide jobs for nearly 100,000 local workers, contributing effectively to the host nation’s socio-economic development. VNS