13th Party Central Committee convenes meeting in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) convened a meeting in Hà Nội on Monday morning under the chair of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm.

Opening the meeting, General Secretary Lâm said that the Politburo and Secretariat have focused on leading and directing major tasks set out by the 10th session of the 13th Party Central Committee, including accelerating efforts to complete targets for 2024 and 2025 as well as the whole 13th tenure, and preparing for the 14th National Party Congress.

The Party chief raised a key issue for the Party Central Committee's consideration, including the restructuring and streamlining of the political system to improve its effectiveness and efficiency, particularly at the central level.

He noted that the Politburo has been determined to summarise and complete the 12th Party Central Committee’s Resolution No. 18 on the reform and restructuring of the political system to make it more efficient and effective, and defined the deadline for the completion of the work before the 14th National Party Congress.

While initial results had been achieved, many challenges remain, he said, stressing that continued reform and restructuring of the political system are urgently needed to meet current practical demands.

The Party chief emphasised this as a matter of significance, directly impacting national development as well as the interests and well-being of officials, Party members, and civil servants throughout the political system. Therefore, the Politburo reported to the Party Central Committee regarding the implementation of a comprehensive review, aiming to reach consensus on directions and specific roadmaps for trimming the political system's organisational structure.

He called on the Party Central Committee to focus on these crucial matters and build high consensus across the political system while demonstrating determination in the reorganisation of the political apparatus to meet the country's development requirements in the new situation.

Regarding the plan to restart the nuclear power project in Ninh Thuận Province, Party General Secretary Lâm stressed the need to take a step ahead in national energy infrastructure development to spur socio-economic growth, delivering on the national development goals for the 2030-45 period.

The revival comes after the project’s initial suspension due to certain challenges but necessary conditions are now in place to proceed it.

The session will also look into key personnel decisions.

The Party chief also called for unity and swift implementation of the reforms to meet the country’s development requirements. — VNA/VNS