Communist Review delegation visits India

NEW DELHI – A delegation from the Communist Review led by its Editor-in-Chief Assoc. Prof Lê Hải Bình is paying a working trip to India from November 21-26.

The delegation started the agenda by laying a wreath at the statue of President Hồ Chí Minh in New Delhi. They later visited the headquarters of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) in the capital, and met with National Secretary of the CPI’s International Department Pallab Sengupta and R.Arun Kumar, member of the CPI-M Central Committee and its International Department.

During the meetings, both sides provided updates on their Party activities. The CPI-M and the CPI are planning their Party congresses for April and September 2025, respectively, while the Communist Party of Việt Nam(CPV) is actively preparing for Party congresses at all levels in the lead-up to the 14th National Party Congress, scheduled for early 2026.

Discussions also focused on cooperative relations between the CPV and the CPI/CPI-M, as well as measures to further strengthen their ties, especially in political theory and communications.

Binh, who is also alternate member of the CPV Central Committee, expressed the enduring friendship that the Vietnamese Party, State and people cherish with their Indian counterparts and members of the CPI and the CPI-M.

Praising the role and stature of the CPI and the CPI-M in India, he hoped for a stronger and more sustainable relationship between the CPV and the two Indian parties. He stressed the importance of fostering coordination and mutual support at international forums for political parties, increasing the exchange of information and cooperation in political theory and dissemination, and the sharing of the best practices for national development.

In response, the CPI and the CPI-M affirmed their strong commitment to the traditional friendship and fruitful cooperation with the CPV, spoke highly of Vietnam’s achievements under the CPV leadership, particularly in poverty reduction, social welfare, and other key areas, which have contributed to elevating Việt Nam’s global standing.

Meeting with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in India, Bình informed them about the domestic situation, highlighting the nation’s collective efforts to follow the Party’s and the Politburo’s directions for a new era - the era of Việt Nam's rise. VNS