Press release of 13th Party Central Committee’s meeting

HÀ NỘI — The 13th-tenure Party Central Committee convened a meeting in Hà Nội on Monday to consider and give opinions on a number of issues as follows:

1. Regarding summarising the implementation of Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW, dated October 25, 2017 of the 12th Party Central Committee on "Some issues on continuing to innovate and reorganise the apparatus of the political system for streamlined apparatus, and effective and efficient operations": The 13th Party Central Committee determined that this is a particularly important task, a revolution in streamlining the organisational apparatus of the political system, which needs to reach very high consensus on awareness and action in the entire Party and the entire political system. The Party Central Committee has basically agreed on the principles, goals, requirements, and progress of summarising Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW and a number of suggested contents and directions for party committees and organisations, agencies and units directly under the central leadership to study and propose arrangements and completion of a streamlined apparatus to operate effectively and efficiently. The Party Central Committee assigns the Politburo and the Central Steering Committee to summarise Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW: (1) Decide to arrange, according to authority, agencies and organisations that have had plans to arrange and prepare carefully. (2) Direct the preparation of the Summary Report; propose tasks and solutions to innovate and streamline the organisational structure of the political system for more effective and efficient operations, and submit it to the 13th Party Central Committee for approval.

2. Regarding the nuclear power programme in Việt Nam: The Party Central Committee basically agrees on the policy of restarting the Ninh Thuận nuclear power project and continuing to research the nuclear power programme in Việt Nam to firmly ensure national energy security, meet socio-economic development goals, enhance scientific and technological potential and sustainable development of the country. The Politburo was assigned to direct relevant agencies and localities to research and develop a project to develop nuclear power in Việt Nam in the coming time, and in the immediate future, continue to study the Ninh Thuận nuclear power plant project and report to competent authorities for consideration and decision.

3. Regarding personnel affairs:

- Give opinions on personnel so that the Politburo can decide to nominate for the 15th National Assembly to approve the positions of Minister of Finance and Minister of Transport; elect member of the National Assembly Standing Committee, General Secretary of the National Assembly, and Chairman of the National Assembly Office.

- Consider and decide disciplinary measures against violating party members: Comrades Phạm Văn Vọng, former member of the Party Central Committee, former Secretary of the Vĩnh Phúc Provincial Party Committee, former Chairman of the People's Council of Vĩnh Phúc Province; Ngô Đức Vượng, former member of the Party Central Committee, former Secretary of the Phú Thọ Provincial Party Committee; Nguyễn Doãn Khánh, former member of the Party Central Committee, former Secretary of the Phú Thọ Provincial Party Committee, during their time holding leadership positions in the provincial Party Committees, had degraded in political ideology, ethics, and lifestyle; seriously violated the Party’s regulations and State’s laws in performing assigned responsibilities and tasks, in preventing and combating corruption and negative phenomena; violated the Regulations on what party members must not do and the responsibility of setting an example; causing very serious consequences, frustrating public opinion, and very negatively affecting the reputation of the party organisations and local administrations. The Party Central Committee decided to discipline comrades Phạm Văn Vọng, Ngô Đức Vượng, and Nguyễn Doãn Khánh by expelling them from the Party.

- Consider and dismiss from the positions as members of the 13th Party Central Committee: Comrades Bùi Văn Cường, member of the Party Central Committee, former General Secretary of the National Assembly, former Chairman of the National Assembly Office, former Secretary of the Đắk Lắk Provincial Party Committee; and Nguyễn Văn Thể, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Central Agencies Bloc, former Minister of Transport, who had violated the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws in performing their assigned responsibilities and duties, in preventing and combating corruption and negative phenomena; violated the Regulations on what party members must not do and the responsibility of setting an example, causing serious consequences, risk of loss and waste of State money and assets, causing bad public opinion, and reducing the reputation of the party organisations, local administration and state management agencies. Be aware of their responsibility to the Party and people, these comrades have submitted applications to resign from assigned positions, stop working and enjoy benefits and policies according to regulations.

Based on the current regulations of the Party and State, and considering their wishes, the Party Central Committee agrees to let comrades: Bùi Văn Cường and Nguyễn Văn Thể to resign from their positions as members of the 13th Party Central Committee. — VNS