Korea, ASEAN boost co-operation in crime investigation practices

ĐÀ NẴNG — Sharing experiences and the best practices on crime scene investigation will improve effectiveness and help track crimes across ASEAN countries, boosting peace and enhancing security of the region.

Lieutenant General, Đặng Xuân Hồng, Director General of the Department of Foreign Relations, Ministry of Public Security of Việt Nam, made the statement at the opening ceremony of the ASEAN-Republic of Korea (ROK) Training Course: Building Capacities for Regional Investigators through Best Practices and Experience Sharing.

He said trainees at the event would be hearing from experts from Korea, INTEPOL, UNDOC, as well as holding discussions among ASEAN members.

“The training course will help create a legal framework and scientific basics in supporting legal enforcement and justice implementation as well as improving accurateness, transparency and publicity in crime investigation,” Hồng said.

“It also aims to build up a code of conduct in crime scene investigation and boost cooperation among ASEAN member states,” he added.

Hồng expressed thanks to the Mission of the Republic of Korea to ASEAN and the ASEAN-Korea Cooperation Fund for their active support and collaboration in organising the training course.

The Lieutenant General emphasised the significance of the event, held in Đà Nẵng City, not only in terms of strengthening ASEAN-ROK relations but also in affirming the pioneering role of the Ministry of Public Security of Việt Nam in connecting and advancing ASEAN cooperative programs in crime prevention.

He added that this marked the first collaboration between Korea and ASEAN within the framework of the ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crime (SOMTC).

The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to ASEAN, Lee Jang-keun, noted that this event held particular importance as it coincides with the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-ROK Dialogue Relations and the recent elevation of the partnership to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which occurred in October 2024.

Lee also acknowledged Việt Nam’s outstanding tenure as the ASEAN-ROK Coordinator from 2021 to 2024. He highlighted the training course as a pioneering initiative that enhances ASEAN-ROK collaboration within SOMTC and expressed optimism for continued close cooperation and impactful initiatives in combating transnational crime.

“The Republic of Korea and ASEAN share a long-lasting and ever-expanding partnership, which dates back to 1989 when the ROK was accorded Sectoral Dialogue Partner status of ASEAN.

Since then, ASEAN and Korea have developed and enjoyed a very close partnership making us an indispensable partner to each other in every aspect,” Lee remarked at the opening ceremony.

“This year, as we commemorate the 35th anniversary of Dialogue Relations, ASEAN and Korea have elevated our partnership to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership—the highest level of ASEAN’s external partnerships—on the occasion of the ASEAN-ROK Summit last month in Vientiane, Lao PDR,” he said.

“Alongside these expanding relations, transnational crime has become an increasingly important area of cooperation between Korea and ASEAN. We recognise that transnational crime poses an increasingly complex and evolving threat. From drug trafficking and trafficking in persons(TIP) to cybercrime and terrorism, these illicit activities undermine our societies, disrupt our economies, and endanger our citizens,” he continued.

He warned that transnational crime, with its multifaceted nature and far-reaching consequences, remained a pressing issue that demands collective efforts and innovative solutions.

The Republic of Korea had steadfastly enhanced its engagement with ASEAN through mechanisms such as the ASEAN Plus Republic of Korea Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime and the ASEAN Plus Three Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime.

“This CSI training course, born out of the enduring partnership between ASEAN and the Republic of Korea, also embodies our shared commitment to address the threat of transnational crimes and to ensure regional security and justice. I believe that today marks a significant step forward in our collective efforts to combat transnational crime.

“By focusing on capacity building in crime scene investigation, this initiative seeks to enhance the technical expertise and operational readiness of ASEAN law enforcement agencies in collaboration with the Korea National Police Academy (KNPA).”

The event, which involved the participation of 40 officers from all ten ASEAN member states and Timor-Leste, along with experts in crime scene investigation and digital forensics from the Korean National Police Agency (KNPA), INTERPOL and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), not only strengthens institutional capabilities, but also fosters trust and collaboration among regional police agencies.

The workshop is supported by the ASEAN-Korea Cooperation Fund (AKCF), which will increase to US$32 million annually by 2027.

Senior Colonel Nguyễn Văn Tăng, Deputy Director of Đà Nẵng City’s Public Security Department, said police forces of Đà Nẵng and Daegu City, Korea, often hosted annual exchanges in both countries.

He said the event would mark a memorable milestone in ASEAN-ROK cooperation.VNS