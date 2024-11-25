Party Central Committee concludes conference with major resolutions for reform and national development

HÀ NỘI — The 13th Party Central Committee Conference concluded on November 25 in Hà Nội, marking significant achievements that will drive the restructuring of the political system and propel national development.

The Central Committee reached a consensus on key resolutions, reaffirming its commitment to streamlined governance, enhanced efficiency and addressing critical national challenges.

Speaking at the meeting, General Secretary Tô Lâm summarised the key outcomes of the conference and highlighted the work needed going forward. He noted that the Central Committee had achieved a high level of consensus on its determination to review and streamline the organisational structure of the political system.

This includes implementing the Party Central Committee’s Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW, dated October 25, 2017, on 'Some issues regarding the continued renovation and organisation of a streamlined, effective, and efficient political system'.

The General Secretary stressed the importance of this task as a key political commitment, describing it as a major revolution to streamline and restructure the political system. He called for unanimity in both awareness and action across the entire Party and the political system.

All levels of Party committees, organisations, government agencies, and departments must show leadership and accountability, adopting a proactive approach: "The central level must not wait for the provincial level, the provincial level must not wait for the district level and the district level must not wait for the grassroots level."

He urged all Party officials, particularly leaders, to set an example by taking decisive action to achieve the goals within the first quarter of 2025.

The General Secretary emphasised the importance of adhering to the Party’s principles, political platform, charter, Constitution and laws. He underlined the need for reforms to remain consistent with the overarching principle of Party leadership, State management and public sovereignty. Structural reforms must harmonise the relationships between the Party, National Assembly, Government, judiciary and socio-political organisations.

Reforms must be implemented in a manner that is democratic, scientific and objective, incorporating insights from practical experiences, expert advice and international examples. The restructuring process would aim to eliminate overlaps in functions, clearly define roles and responsibilities and ensure smooth and effective operations.

The General Secretary highlighted the necessity of fostering a capable and qualified workforce. This would involve reforming recruitment, training and personnel evaluation processes. He called for mechanisms to identify and dismiss personnel lacking the necessary qualifications and policies to attract and use highly talented individuals.

General Secretary Tô Lâm outlined measures to mitigate the impacts of organisational reforms on affected staff, ensuring fairness and stability. He also linked the restructuring efforts to broader goals such as decentralisation, anti-waste initiatives, national digital transformation and the socialisation of public services.

Driving progress towards key goals

The Central Committee approved the acceleration of the nuclear energy programme, including the Ninh Thuận nuclear power project. This decision is part of a broader effort to develop Việt Nam’s national energy infrastructure and meet the demands of the country's development. The General Secretary stressed that these projects must adhere to the highest safety and environmental standards.

The conference also addressed issues of discipline and integrity, approving the expulsion of three former Central Committee members for violations and endorsing plans to strengthen anti-corruption measures.

The General Secretary emphasised that the new organisational structures must operate immediately and efficiently, avoiding disruptions and ensuring that there are no gaps in governance. He urged Party leaders at all levels to display unity, responsibility and determination in implementing the resolutions and achieving the goals set forth by the 13th Congress. These efforts would lay the foundation for the 14th Party Congress and Việt Nam's future development.

In closing, Tô Lâm underscored the importance of unity and commitment in overcoming challenges.

Streamlining the organisational structure was a highly sensitive and complex task that directly impacts individuals and organisations. It would require a strong sense of solidarity, determination and courage to prioritise collective benefits over personal interests, he said.

The General Secretary called on the Politburo, the Secretariat and all Central Committee members to fulfil their responsibilities to the Party, State and people, ensuring the successful implementation of the conference’s resolutions. — VNS