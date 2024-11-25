Spouses of Vietnamese, Bulgarian Presidents visit Hà Nội kindergarten

HÀ NỘI – Nguyễn Thị Minh Nguyệt, spouse of Vietnamese President Lương Cường, and Desislava Radeva, spouse of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, on Monday visited the Việt Nam-Bulgaria Kindergarten in Hai Bà Trưng district, Hà Nội.

The kindergarten was established on December 23, 1981, as a gift from the Bulgarian Women’s Union to Vietnamese children. Its predecessor was the Dimitrov Nursery, under the Committee for the Protection of Mothers and Children. After the nursery was dissolved, the kindergarten came under the Hà Nội Department of Education and Training and was renamed the Việt Nam-Bulgaria Kindergarten by the Hà Nội People’s Committee.

Teachers and students at the kindergarten welcomed the spouses of the Vietnamese and Bulgarian leaders with musical performances. They were also presented with paintings drawn by a student.

Radeva expressed her deep impression and happiness to see a school in Việt Nam dedicated to Bulgarian culture despite of a distance of tens of thousands of kilometres.

She said she is delighted to stand in this school, which has been in existence for over 40 years and serves as a symbol of Việt Nam-Bulgaria friendship.

She thanked the teachers for imparting knowledge and affection for Bulgaria to the children, hoping that Vietnamese kids will visit the "Land of Roses" to experience Bulgaria’s traditional cuisine and culture. – VNS