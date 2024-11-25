Politics & Law
Over VNĐ2.04 trillion allocated to support Typhoon-Yagi-hit localities

November 25, 2024 - 21:11
Representatives of the Central Relief Committee under the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) at the conference to allocate funds for provinces and cities severely impacted by Typhoon Yagi. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – The Central Relief Committee under the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) has allocated more than VNĐ2.04 trillion (US$80.3 million) to provinces and cities severely impacted by Typhoon Yagi, which made a landfall in Việt Nam on September 7.

VFF Vice President Nguyễn Thị Thu Hà reported that as of November 18, contributions from agencies, localities, organisations, and individuals to the fund exceeded VNĐ2.18 trillion.

From this amount, the Central Relief Committee has disbursed VNĐ2.04 trillion by November 21, with allocations made in three phases. In the third phase alone, VNĐ948 billion was distributed to 18 localities.

According to VFF President Đỗ Văn Chiến, priority was given to assisting families who have lost members or sustained serious injuries. The funds provide food, water, and essential supplies to prevent hunger, and support households whose homes were destroyed, severely damaged, or had to be urgently relocated due to disaster risks. It is also necessary to aid students from impoverished or near-poor households to replace books and school supplies lost or damaged in floods and storms, while supporting the recovery of production activities.

As per the Ministry of Planning and Investment, as of September 27, Yagi, the third to enter the East Sea this year, caused floods and landslides, left 318 people dead, 26 people missing, and 1,976 others injured. Property damage was estimated at over VNĐ81 trillion (3$.29 billion). About 282,000 houses, 3,755 schools and school sites were damaged, unroofed, flooded, or buried. Some 285,000 hectares of rice, crops, and fruit trees were flooded and damaged, and 189,982 hectares of forest were damaged. Also, 11,832 aquaculture cages were damaged or swept away, and 5.6 million cattle and poultry were killed.

Many infrastructure projects collapsed and were damaged, and there was damage to 14 500kV lines, 40 incidents on 220kV lines, and 190 incidents on 110kV lines. There were 1,678 incidents involving medium voltage lines, and 8,290 fiber optic cable lines were damaged, with 210 telecommunications antenna poles broken. Some 9,235 BTS stations lost contact due to the storm. There were 796 dyke incidents in 15 provinces and cities, and 820 locations on national highways that were congested or eroded. About 3,517 irrigation and water supply works were damaged in total, all caused by Super Typhoon Yagi. – VNS

