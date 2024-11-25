PM Phạm Minh Chính meets Ericsson CEO

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính gave a reception in Hà Nội on Monday for Borje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson who is paying a working visit to Việt Nam.

The PM expressed his delight at the positive growth in Việt Nam-Sweden relations, particularly in politics-diplomacy, development assistance and trade.

Highlighting Ericsson's potential in terms of capital, technology and advanced management, Chính said he believes that through the Việt Nam visit, Ekholm will have in-deep and comprehensive assessments, serving as a basis for the company's future investment and business decisions.

For his part, Ekholm emphasised Ericsson's leadership in deploying 5G and fostering advanced wireless connectivity globally. Operating in Việt Nam since 1993, the company has been a key partner to Vietnamese telecom operators and is supporting Việt Nam's 5G network development.

He said his company wishes to join efforts to accelerate Việt Nam's national digital transformation, and research, develop new technologies and products in the country.

Speaking highly of Ericsson's development plans in Vietnam, especially in providing solutions to digital infrastructure development in Việt Nam, promoting national digital transformation, and building the e-government, Chính said Việt Nam identifies digital transformation as an objective requirement, a strategic choice, a top priority, and a new growth driver.

He urged the company to boost cooperation with Việt Nam, focusing on building R&D as well as data centres in Việt Nam, accelerating technology transfer, as well as on digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, IoT, and next-generation networks like 5G and 6G. Besides, the PM underlined collaboration in training human resources, sharing experiences and policy consultation as well as supporting Vietnamese groups and partners to join global supply chains.

Việt Nam wants to exploit outer space, underground space, and marine space, promoting innovation and integration, Chính said, adding that the country wishes and stands ready for strategic, long-term cooperation with Ericsson.

To accelerate digital transformation, the Vietnamese Government is carrying out many breakthrough programmes and policies, including the completion of numerous legal documents to ease difficulties and create favourable conditions for the process, and pouring significant investments and modernising digital infrastructure, with priority given to digital data development and human resources development for the digital industry.

Ekholm highlighted the importance of the Vietnamese market to Ericsson, expressing his confidence that Việt Nam is on the right track and will be a leading country in digital economy.

He reaffirmed Ericsson's commitment to Việt Nam, including the development of an R&D centre to create new solutions and export opportunities, leveraging the country's skilled workforce and growing digital economy. – VNS