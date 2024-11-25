Party chief champions bold vision for Việt Nam’s new era

HÀ NỘI – Party General Secretary Tô Lâm led a discussion on the topic of "A New Era of Development - The Era of Việt Nam's Rise" at the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics in Hà Nội on Monday.

The event was in preparation for documents submitted to the Party Congresses at all levels in the lead-up to the 14th National Party Congress, which will outline orientations for national construction, defence and development in the new era.

General Secretary Tô Lâm emphasised the goal of the new era is a strong nation with prosperous people and a democratic, fair, and civilized society that can stand shoulder to shoulder with the world’s great powers. The top priority in this new era is to successfully achieve strategic goals: Việt Nam will become a developing country with modern industry and high middle income by 2030 and a developed socialist nation with high income by 2045.

Under the Party leadership, all Vietnamese citizens will unite, seize opportunities, navigate challenges and push the country toward comprehensive, strong and breakthrough development, he said.

A key focus of the discussion was the urgent need to streamline the apparatus for greater efficiency. Lâm described this restructuring as a "revolution" in organisational reform, with far-reaching impacts on the national development, the rights and interests of officials, Party members, civil servants and public employees within the political system as well.

Stressing the need for a bold overhaul of recruitment, training, promotion, rotation and evaluation processes, he said the selection should be based on tangible results and adaptability to the demands of digital transformation.

Moreover, he called for mechanisms that encourage and protect officials with innovative thinking, those who "think big, act bold", and are willing take risks and drive breakthroughs for the common good. He stressed the need to make stronger breakthroughs in development mechanisms, remove obstacles and place people and businesses at the centre.

He urged the mobilisation of all available resources, both internal and external, to foster seamless development in sci-tech for socio-economic and cultural development.

Strategic technologies, digital transformation and green transition should be accelerated, with sci-tech and innovation serving as key drivers of development, he said.

Looking ahead, the leader outlined strategic solutions for the coming years, including cracking down on wastefulness, corruption and negative practices; thoroughly addressing lingering issues to national and key priority projects, projects with low effectiveness and weak commercial banks; and improving the operational efficiency of State-owned enterprises, alongside the completion of their equitisation. - VNS