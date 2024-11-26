Legislature passes Law on Urban and Rural Planning

HÀ NỘI — The 15th National Assembly (NA) approved the Law on Urban and Rural Planning at its ongoing 8th session in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

With five chapters and 59 articles, the law stipulates urban and rural planning system; the building, appraisal, approval, review, adjustment, and management of such schemes; and state management over urban and rural planning. It is scheduled to take effect on July 1, 2025.

According to the NA Standing Committee, the draft law had been reviewed to ensure its consistency and harmony with other relevant legal documents, including laws on construction, land, housing, real estate business, architecture, environmental protection, and natural disaster prevention and control.

The 8th session is divided into two phases, the first from October 21 to November 13 and the second from November 20 to November 30 morning, with 29.5 working days.

The legislature has spent most of the time on building laws, exercising the supreme supervisory power, and making decisions on socioeconomic issues and some other important affairs.

It is set to approve 15 laws and three resolutions while discussing 13 draft laws. — VNA/VNS