Bulgarian President visits Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev visited and delivered a speech highlighting the significance of Việt Nam – Bulgaria relations at the Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam (DAV) on Tuesday as part of his ongoing official trip to the country.

Speaking to DAV's lecturers and students, the Bulgarian President positioned both nations as crucial bridges, with Việt Nam serving as a connector between Bulgaria and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Bulgaria acting as a gateway for Việt Nam to the European Union.

According to President Radev, the two countries set up legal frameworks and cooperation mechanisms across multiple sectors such as economy, trade, defence, education and security. Particularly noteworthy was the President’s emphasis on the bilateral economic – trade ties. He said the upcoming Việt Nam – Bulgaria business forum in HCM City aims to foster economic relations while showcasing the mutually beneficial economic collaboration in areas of strength and need between the two countries.

He went on to lay stress on the remarkable educational exchange legacy, with more than 3,600 engineers and scientists as well as 30,000 skilled workers from Việt Nam trained in Bulgaria. Many of the alumni have become Việt Nam's important leaders and made significant contributions to their homeland.

President Radev shared Bulgaria’s experience in obtaining a harmonious balance between innovation and tradition, presenting it as a potential roadmap for Việt Nam's future development. He added that his country has obtained several achievements in innovation thanks to initiatives to support startups in the area and develop the digital economy.

Addressing the DAV students, the future diplomats of Việt Nam, the President emphasised that diplomacy is far more than a profession, it is a critical vocation for the future, elaborating in a world that has become an arena of intense and relentless competition, international relations have been increasingly fragile.

Becoming an excellent diplomat is the most effective way to serve the country, protect the citizens’ interests, and advance Việt Nam's international integration, he stressed, saying he is in Việt Nam to witness the Việt Nam – Bulgaria relations grow into the new era. — VNA/VNS