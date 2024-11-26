Vietnamese Chinese militaries to promote joint research cooperation

HÀ NỘI – Sen. Lt. General Phùng Sĩ Tấn, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA) hosted in Hà Nội on November 25 a visiting delegation from the Chinese Academy of Military Science led by Major General Huang Wentao, Director of the academy’s Military Political Work Research Institute.

Tấn emphasised that Việt Nam places great importance on strengthening and advancing its friendly and neighbourly relations with China. This includes fostering the Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and building a Việt Nam-China Community with a shared future, guided by six key directions of strategic cooperation.

Among these, defence cooperation is a key focus for both sides that are committed to promoting and developing it both extensively and deeply, ensuring it becomes one of the important pillars of bilateral relations, he said.

Tấn said that over the years, based on the common perspectives reached by the two countries' high-ranking leaders, defence cooperation has deepened and achieved effective results with numerous delegation exchanges at all levels, especially the high one.

The Ministry of National Defence and the VPA’s General Staff highly value the purpose and significance of the joint research collaboration between the Vietnam Defence Strategy Institute and the Chinese Academy of Military Science, considering it as a priority task within the broader defence cooperation between the two nations.

This cooperation will provide documentation serving the education of younger generations on the long-standing tradition of solidarity and friendship between the two countries and the two militaries based on the spirit of being both comrades and brothers, he said.

Tan suggested that the two sides continue to build on their achievements and swiftly complete the joint research task, making it a meaningful contribution to the Việt Nam-China Humanity Exchange Year 2025 and the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Việt Nam-China diplomatic relations (January 18, 1950 – 2025).

For his part, Huang briefed his host on the positive results of the delegation’s earlier working session with the Vietnam Defence Strategy Institute, noting that both sides made significant progress in their joint research project and were determined to complete the project report as soon as possible.

Earlier the same day, a delegation from the Vietnam Defence Strategy Institute, led by Major General, Associate Professor, Dr. Vũ Cương Quyết, Director of the institute, held a working session with the Chinese delegation. Both sides reviewed the progress of the joint research task and agreed on the key contents and final deliverables of the project, including the research report, a collection of images, and documentation. VNS