Bulgarian President visits northern port city Hải Phòng

HẢI PHÒNG — Secretary of the Hải Phòng Party Committee Lê Tiến Châu introduced the northern port city's potential, advantages and notable achievements to visiting Bulgarian President Rumen Radev at their working session on Tuesday.

Hải Phòng, one of the five centrally-run cities, holds a strategically important economic position and serves as the economic locomotive of the northern region of Việt Nam. It boasts the largest seaport system in the North, capable of accommodating ships with a capacity of over 145,000 tonnes and directly connecting to major ports in Europe and America.

In recent years, Hải Phòng has consistently ranked among the localities with the highest growth rates in the country. Its GDP has grown consecutively for nine years at double-digit levels, 1.5 to 2 times higher than the national average. The city is striving to realise its goal of "decade of double-digit growth" in 2024.

Hải Phòng has also recorded impressive results in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), totaling about US$3.6 billion per year, making it among the top in the country in terms of FDI attraction.

Châu highlighted the friendship cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between Hải Phòng and Bulgaria, saying that over the past 20 years, the Việt Nam-Bulgaria Friendship Association organised many activities, becoming a bridge connecting the people of Hải Phòng and Bulgaria, and making a positive contribution to promoting the traditional relationship between the two countries.

In terms of economic cooperation, in 2023, Hải Phòng's export turnover to Bulgaria reached $0.38 million, while Bulgaria's import value to Hải Phòng hit $9.26 million.

Châu said he believed that after President Radev’s trip, the two sides will cooperate closely to further promote delegation exchanges at all levels, and people-to-people exchange activities; as well as strengthen cooperation in boosting investment promotion activities and trade and logistics cooperation.

They will also support the connection of associations and businesses to explore investment and business cooperation opportunities, thus contributing to deepening the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries in general, and between Bulgaria and Hải Phòng in particular, he added.

President Radev expressed his impression of Hải Phòng’s socio-economic development achievements. He hoped to share experiences an solutions; and suggested cooperation on industrial development, seaport operation, investment attraction, education – training, with the city.

The Bulgarian leader showed his hope that through his visit, the traditional, trustworthy, and good relationship between the two countries will continue to develop, and achieve greater success in all areas, including politics, trade and investment, education - training, science -technology, culture, and tourism.

On the same day, President Radev and his entourage visited Lan Hạ Bay, and a VinFast automobile factory in Đình Vũ Industrial Park in Cát Hải District. — VNA/VNS