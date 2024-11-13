Lóng Sập (Việt Nam) – Pa Háng (Laos) upgraded international border gate set to open on November 19

SƠN LA — The international border gate between Lóng Sập (Sơn La, Việt Nam) and Pa Háng (Houaphanh, Laos) is set to officially open on November 19.

The opening ceremony will take place at the Lóng Sập (Việt Nam) – Pa Háng (Laos) border area (near landmark 255), jointly organised and presided over by Sơn La and Hủa Phăn provinces.

The event will feature cultural performances, a government resolution announcement, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and live demonstrations of customs and immigration processes. Additionally, OCOP products and safe agricultural produce will be showcased and promoted.

This event marks the completion of legal procedures necessary to upgrade the border gate to an international level, formalising immigration, transit, import-export and other cross-border activities at Lóng Sập.

It also establishes a framework for deploying officials to manage cross-border control and resolve bilateral matters in accordance with the Việt Nam-Laos Border Agreement and respective national laws.

The inauguration aims to strengthen international cooperation, foster economic integration and enhance diplomatic, security and border defence relations.

Following the upgrade to an international gate, Sơn La Province aims to transform the Lóng Sập area into a hub for border services, tourism, finance and trade. — VNS