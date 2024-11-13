Vietnamese representative agencies abroad urged to further support businesses

HÀ NỘI — Vice Chairman of the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Hoàng Quang Phòng on Tuesday urged Vietnamese representative agencies abroad to further support the business community during the process of international economic integration.

Speaking at a meeting between enterprises and associations, and 23 new Vietnamese ambassadors and consuls general who are in charge of 48 markets worldwide, Phòng said that the business community expects Vietnamese representative agencies abroad continue to advise and support Vietnamese businesses in the world market with new waves of investment and technology transfer.

In addition to informing businesses about other countries’ practices and experiences in developing their economies, the ambassadors and consuls general are expected to help Vietnamese businesses with forecasting business trends and identifying niche markets in each country, he said.

Phòng expected that the heads of Vietnamese representative agencies abroad in the new term will continue to support economic diplomacy as a political mission; especially in promoting the business environment, potential and strengths of Việt Nam's products and services. They will provide businesses with reliable information about the markets, culture and business practices of the host countries, connect and introduce potential and reputable partners to domestic enterprises.

For his part, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đỗ Hùng Việt, who was appointed as the Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations in New York, said that 2025 is the year for the country to accelerate and make breakthroughs to complete the five-year socio-economic development plan for 2021-25.

Based on the achievements in economy, society and foreign affairs in the past time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the network of 93 Vietnamese representative agencies abroad will continue to implement economic diplomacy, especially in creating a stable and favourable environment, mobilising resources to serve trade, investment and promote new growth drivers, Việt said.

He said the ministry as well as Vietnamese embassies and consulates general in countries will continue accompanying and supporting the Vietnamese business community. — VNS