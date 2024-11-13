Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam supports local women to boost e-commerce sales

HÀ NỘI – Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam, in collaboration with the Duyên Thái Women’s Union of Thường Tín District, Hà Nội, has launched the “E-Commerce Training for Traditional Lacquer Products for Women in Duyên Thái” project, aimed at boosting awareness of Duyên Thái's traditional lacquer products.

The initiative, which is part of Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam’s ongoing commitment to community development and sustainable economic growth in Việt Nam, also aims to increase sales of traditional lacquer products from Duyên Thái Commune through e-commerce and improve the welfare of local residents, especially women.

Nguyễn Lan Hương, strategic engagement director at Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam, said: “The project is structured as a series of training sessions and workshops, ranging from fundamental to advanced topics, emphasising on hands-on learning and continuous interaction between participants and instructors. Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam aims to help members of the Duyên Thái Women’s Union and local business owners to structure their knowledge of e-commerce and effectively apply it to their traditional lacquer product businesses.”

A survey conducted in mid-October 2024 on the adoption of e-commerce in Hà Thái village in Duyên Thái Commune revealed that local business owners and enterprises recognise the benefits of applying e-commerce to their operations. Market expansion was the top benefit, cited by 67 per cent of respondents, followed by advantages such as increased competitiveness, reduced operational costs, simplified data collection and analysis, and optimised sales processes.

However, less than 10 per cent of business households are currently selling through e-commerce, with the majority still relying on traditional methods. Additionally, 93 per cent of households have not participated in any digital transformation or e-commerce training.

The training project consists of three main activities over three months including a launch ceremony; an introductory training programme followed by an advanced training session; and a closing ceremony with a project impact report.

This is an important step towards promoting the sustainable development of traditional craft villages in Việt Nam.

The project takes a practical, hands-on approach, involving baseline assessments, step-by-step process analyses, and impact evaluations post-project, laying the groundwork for future pilot expansions.

During the training, participants will engage in practical sessions that include on-site technical support, assigned tasks, and post-training discussions to solidify knowledge and build confidence in e-commerce application.

Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam also presented gifts to 10 disadvantaged members and 10 disabled members of the Duyên Thái Women’s Union to support their livelihoods. – VNS