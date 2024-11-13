Việt Nam lifts anti-dumping duties on imported cold-rolled stainless steel

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade on Tuesday announced the termination of anti-dumping duties on cold-rolled stainless steel products imported from China’s Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia and China.

The decision was made based on the implementation of the World Trade Organisation’s regulations, the Law on Foreign Trade Management and related documents, according to the ministry.

It also followed a comprehensive sunset review that evaluated the necessity and socio-economic impact of continuing the anti-dumping measures on imported cold-rolled stainless steel products, which fall under HS codes of 7219.32.00, 7219.33.00, 7219.34.00, 7219.35.00, 7219.90.00, 7220.20.10, 7220.20.90, 7220.90.10, and 7220.90.90.

The ministry said it will continue joining hands with relevant agencies to keep a close watch on the import of the steel products, ensuring that it complies with international commitments and domestic laws to protect the legitimate interests of both local manufacturers and consumers.

On October 23 last year, the ministry issued a decision on the initiation of a sunset review on levying anti-dumping measures on several cold-rolled stainless steel from the three countries and China’s territory. — VNS