Home Politics & Law

PM attends 60th anniversary of Bình Giã victory in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu

December 03, 2024 - 00:15
The victory of the Bình Giã campaign provided important conditions to defeat the enemy's strategies, leading to the 1975 Spring General Offensive and Uprising with the historic victory of the Hồ Chí Minh Campaign.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and delegates offered flowers and paid tribute to heroic martyrs at the Bình Giã victory monument in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

BÀ RỊA - VŨNG TÀU — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday attended a ceremony to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Bình Giã Victory (December 2, 1964 - 2024) organised by the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of the southern province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu.

During the resistance war against the US, the Bình Giã campaign was carried out from December 2, 1964 to January 3, 1965 in the formerly Bà Rịa, Long Khánh, and Biên Hoà provinces and two districts in the south of Bình Thuận Province. The victory of the Bình Giã campaign provided important conditions to defeat the enemy's strategies, leading to the 1975 Spring General Offensive and Uprising with the historic victory of the Hồ Chí Minh Campaign.

The success of the campaign was attributed to the creative application of the strategy of hitting key positions and destroying reinforcements, creating momentum and opportunities, and using appropriate forces to win key battles, leaving valuable experience for the following campaigns.

On behalf of the Party and State leaders, PM Chính highlighted the strategic significance of the Bình Giã victory, which helped affirm the development of the revolution in the South and created important premises for subsequent victories.

The Bình Giã victory left many lessons of great significance on the struggle for national independence and reunification in the past, and for the cause of national construction, defence and development today, he stressed.

The Government leader expressed his belief that the Party Committee, authorities, armed forces, and people of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu will continue to uphold their proud revolutionary tradition and achievements to make breakthroughs and robust development, thus developing the province into a comprehensively developed locality, becoming one of the important development driving forces, and a bright spot in socio-economic development in the Southeast region and the country.

Earlier the same day, the PM and delegates offered flowers and paid tribute to heroic martyrs at the Bình Giã victory monument. — VNA/VNS

