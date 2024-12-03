Việt Nam remains important partner of Hesse state: German official

BERLIN — The long-standing relationship between Hesse and Việt Nam is a model for international cooperation, Minister-President of State of Hesse of Germany Boris Rhein has stated.

Rhein made the statement following his visit to Việt Nam from November 26 to December 1, giving positive remarks and emphasising the close relationship and cooperation between Hesse and Việt Nam.

Việt Nam is not only the most important trading partner of Hesse within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) but also a key partner in education, research, and technology, he stressed.

He highlighted the two economies' close connection as more than 350 German companies are operating in Việt Nam, generating 50,000 jobs, saying that the Hesse side wants to further expand this cooperation.

Rhein noted that in discussions, he supports strengthening joint activities between the two sides, especially in recruiting skilled workers.

A website of the Hesse Minister-President's office quoted Rhein as saying that since 2012, Việt Nam and Hesse have maintained a close connection through a strategic partnership, including cooperation in terms of science, education, and economy.

Sharing this perspective, the Foreign Minister of Hesse, who accompanied Rhein on his visit to Việt Nam, emphasised that the state has maintained a close relationship with Việt Nam for decades, which now produces benefits on multiple levels.

Addressing a graduation ceremony of the Vietnamese-German University (VGU) in HCM City as part of his trip to Việt Nam, Rhein stated that VGU is the fifth-largest bilingual university in the world with German involvement, and that the university makes an important contribution to the development of science and technology in Việt Nam.

Along with this key project, the two sides are further strengthening their already close cooperation, he said, adding that the Hesse state agrees to further strengthen the VGU. — VNS