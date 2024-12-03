Party leader meets with Hà Nội voters, discusses environmental issues

HÀ NỘI — At a meeting on Tuesday with Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and a delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies from Hà Nội, voters from Ba Đình, Hai Bà Trưng and Đống Đa districts proposed investing in waste-to-energy plants to transform rubbish into a sustainable energy source.

They highlighted this as a viable solution to reduce reliance on costly and unreliable imported electricity, thereby strengthening energy security.

The meeting followed the conclusion of the 15th National Assembly’s eighth session.

During the meeting, voters said they highly appreciated the Party and State's policies on combating wastefulness, streamlining administrative apparatus and building a clean, strong Party.

To implement the laws passed during the eighth session effectively, they urged the Government to promptly address inconsistencies, overlaps and inadequacies in the current legal framework. They also called for the review and amendment of related laws and ordinances.

On the topic of the NA Standing Committee's resolution to reorganise district and commune-level administrative units in 12 provinces and cities during the 2023-2025 period, voters expressed the need for concrete and stringent measures to manage, transfer and use financial resources, public assets and surplus office spaces. They emphasised ensuring these resources serve their intended purposes without waste or loss.

Voters also advocated for accelerated digital transformation, administrative reforms and the reduction of cumbersome procedures. They proposed developing new, efficient and direct interaction mechanisms between the State and citizens.

Environmental issues were a major focus for Hà Nội voters. They urged authorities to implement comprehensive waste sorting at the source, enhance recycling efforts for inorganic waste and use organic waste in agriculture to reduce daily waste treatment loads.

On healthcare, voters highlighted the persistent overcrowding in hospitals, particularly at Bạch Mai and Việt Đức hospitals. They called for better incentives for medical staff working in remote and challenging areas and suggested prioritising recruitment from neighbouring provinces to build a high-quality, core medical workforce.

Addressing the voters, General Secretary Tô Lâm emphasised the importance of exceeding all socio-economic targets for 2024. He noted that this would lay a crucial foundation for accelerating the fulfilment of the goals set for 2025 and the 2021-2026 period, paving the way for progress after the 14th National Party Congress in early 2026.

He highlighted Việt Nam's achievements, including its position among the world’s top 40 largest economies and top 20 in trade and foreign investment attraction. Việt Nam maintains diplomatic relations with 194 countries and has established strategic partnerships with major global powers.

He also noted significant improvements in the living standards of the 105 million-strong population, a sharp decline in poverty rates and the country’s early achievement of Millennium Development Goals.

The top leader outlined urgent tasks, including strengthening the leadership, governance and combat capability of the Party, streamlining the political system, removing institutional bottlenecks, combating corruption, wastefulness and other negative behaviours and reinforcing national unity.

He reaffirmed the Party's unwavering commitment to anti-corruption efforts, stating that these measures would continue relentlessly, with no exemptions, to ensure a clean and strong political system serving the people.

He stressed the importance of Hà Nội’s role as the nation’s capital and urged local authorities to strive harder to meet the expectations of the entire country.

At the meeting, General Secretary Tô Lâm responded to voter concerns and instructed Hà Nội's NA delegation to collaborate with city agencies. He emphasised documenting all voter opinions and ensuring they are forwarded to relevant central authorities and the NA for resolution. – VNS