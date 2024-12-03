State leader urges improvement of prosecution work, judicial supervision

HÀ NỘI — President Lương Cường, head of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform, had a working session with representatives of the Supreme People's Procuracy in Hà Nội on Tuesday, during which he urged the sector to further enhance the quality of the enforcement of the right to prosecution and supervision of judicial activities.

The State leader commended the procuracy sector for its accomplishments in recent times, saying that those have greatly contributed to maintaining political stability, ensuring social order, safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of the State, organisations and citizens; effectively supporting socio-economic development tasks; and firmly safeguarding the socialist state.

Basically agreeing with orientations and tasks of the sector in the coming time, Cuong requested it to proactively provide advice and institutionalise the Party's policies and guidelines on judicial work.

He also urged the sector to coordinate with relevant agencies to study and refine legal regulations regarding the functions, duties, power, responsibilities, scope of operations, and working relationships of People's Procuracies with other institutions in the state apparatus to ensure consistency and synchronisation.

Attention should also be paid to further strengthening the development of a clean and strong Party organisation within the procuracy sector; enhance the Party's leadership over prosecutorial activities, ensuring adherence to the principle of democratic centralism, he said.

Regarding the streamlining of the apparatus, the State leader noted this is a crucial task, saying that the procuracy sector must effectively implement the Party's policy on building an elite, streamlined, strong, efficient, and effective apparatus.

The streamlining work must go hand in hand with renewing leadership method and ensuring a contingent of high-quality staff with professional ethics and capabilities, he stated.

For international cooperation, the President said it is necessary to learn from global best practices and experience and adapt them to Việt Nam's specific conditions.

He required greater efforts to promote the effectiveness of international cooperation in crime prevention and control, and ensuring the sector’s role as the coordinating agency for judicial assistance in criminal matters. — VNA/VNS