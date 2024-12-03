Specific plans announced to restructure Party apparatus

HÀ NỘI — Specific plans have been announced to restructure the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) apparatus for a streamlined and effective political system, according to the head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Lê Minh Hưng.

Specifically, the Commission for Information and Education of the Party Central Committee (PCC) is expected to be merged with the Commission for Mass Mobilisation.

The PCC Commission for External Affairs is planned for dissolution, with their tasks to be divided between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the Party Central Committee.

The duties of the Council for Healthcare of Central-level Officials are expected to be taken over by the PCC Organisation Commission, the Ministry of Health and several central-level hospitals after the council is dissolved.

The scope of work of the Central Theoretical Council, the Literature and Arts Theory and Criticism Council and the Scientific Council of Central Party Agencies will be transferred to the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics.

Journals under the central Party commissions will cease operations, with their operations transferred to the Tạp chí Cộng Sản (Communist Review). The development direction for Tạp chí Cộng Sản is to be a research and communication agency for the Party Central Committee’s political theories.

The Đảng Cộng sản Việt Nam (Communist Party of Việt Nam) e-newspaper will be under the management of Nhân dân (The People) Newspaper, while the television department of Nhân dân will be moved to the national Vietnam Television (VTV).

The direction is for Nhân dân Newspaper to be the voice of the Party and the State, focusing on print and online press.

The Party Committee for central agencies will be replaced by a new Party Committee for central Party and judicial agencies, which will include Party organisations of the Supreme People’s Procuracy and the Supreme People’s Court.

The government’s Party group will be replaced by a Party Committee under central management, which will encompass Party organisations within ministries, ministerial-level departments, government agencies and state-owned enterprises.

The same adjustment will be made to the Party delegation to the National Assembly (NA), which will be reorganised as the NA Party Committee including Party organisations under the NA agencies, the State Audit and the Presidential Office.

No change will be made to the Party Committees of the national army and national police, which are under the PCC management.

The Party groups of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, socio-political and public organisations will be replaced by a centrally-managed Party Committee under the Việt Nam Fatherland Front.

Lê Minh Hưng, head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission said: “This plan will reduce at least four Party organisations, 25 Party delegations and 16 Party groups and add two more Party Committee under central management.” — VNS