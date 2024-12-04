NA Chairman meets Vietnamese embassy staff in Japan

TOKYO — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese legislature met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan on Wednesday as part of their official visit to the Asian nation.

Ambassador Phạm Quang Hiệuh briefed the top legislator on the embassy’s operations, saying that amid the development of cooperation and friendship between the two countries, the embassy has made significant efforts to complete a substantial workload.

The embassy pays attention to all areas of cooperation, from politics and diplomacy to economics, labour, science - technology, as well as cultural and people-to-people exchanges, he said, noting that economic diplomacy remains a core activity of the agency.

The embassy has also laid stress on cultural diplomacy through organising Vietnamese festivals in many Japanese localities; and made significant efforts in citizen support and protection, Hiệu added.

The top legislator highlighted the flourishing development of the Việt Nam-Japan relationship, stressing that his trip aims to take the bilateral relations into a new period with more effective and substantive development across fields.

Mẫn praised efforts made by the embassy and its staff in recent times, spotlighting their positive contributions to the Việt Nam-Japan relations.

He asked the embassy and its staff to continue coordinate in parliamentary diplomacy and accompany the Vietnamese community in Japan, giving them timely support in daily life, business and study. — VNA/VNS