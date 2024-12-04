PM urges faster legal reform to achieve double-digit economic growth

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has requested continuing to review and find out shortcomings in legal documents and propose amendments and supplements, thus removing "bottlenecks" to achieve double-digit economic growth.

Chairing the Government's meeting on law-building in Hà Nội on Wednesday, PM Chính asked ministers and heads of sectors to ensure timely, effective, and quality lawmaking with the utmost sense of responsibility. He called for continued evaluation of practical experiences to build relevant policies and assess their impacts.

The draft laws and resolutions must institutionalise the Party's policies and guidelines relevant to various fields, helping to unlock resources to drive national development, he said, urging a crackdown on corruption, negative phenomena, and vested interests during the law and ordinance building process.

Economic and civil relations must not be criminalised, he said, urging the protection of legitimate rights and interests of citizens and businesses.

The PM stressed the need to streamline administrative procedures and reduce compliance costs for citizens and businesses, adopt sci-tech and digital transformation to reduce direct interactions that can lead to petty corruption and negative phenomena.

Collecting feedback from stakeholders, relevant agencies, scientists and experts, while referencing international experiences, especially in new issues, are also needed, he said, adding that any issues go beyond their authority must be promptly reported.

At the meeting, the government examined the draft ordinance on the management and protection of President Hồ Chí Minh's Mausoleum relic site and six proposed laws, namely the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Governmental Organisation, the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Local Administration Law, the amended Law on Atomic Energy, the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Execution of Criminal Judgments, the Law on temporary detention, custody and bans from leaving residences; and the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on economical and efficient use of energy. — VNS