Top Vietnamese legislator meets with Japanese Emperor, Empress

TOKYO — Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn and his spouse Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nga met with Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace on December 4 as part of their ongoing official visit to Japan.

In a friendly atmosphere, the Emperor expressed his gratitude for Việt Nam's support for Japan as a devastating earthquake hit its Noto Peninsula recently. He also extended his condolences over the damage caused by Typhoon Yagi which struck Việt Nam in September.

For his part, Mẫn said Japan and Việt Nam celebrated the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2023, stressing that the bilateral ties have been developing strongly in various fields, from politics to culture.

The NA Chairman used this occasion to thank Japan for its support for Việt Nam over the past years. — VNS