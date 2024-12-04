Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Top Vietnamese legislator meets with Japanese Emperor, Empress

December 04, 2024 - 20:45
Japan and Việt Nam celebrated the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2023, and the bilateral ties have been developing strongly in various fields, from politics to culture.
Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn and his spouse paid a courtesy call to Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on December 4. — VNA/VNS Photo: Doãn Tấn

TOKYO — Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn and his spouse Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nga met with Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace on December 4 as part of their ongoing official visit to Japan.

In a friendly atmosphere, the Emperor expressed his gratitude for Việt Nam's support for Japan as a devastating earthquake hit its Noto Peninsula recently. He also extended his condolences over the damage caused by Typhoon Yagi which struck Việt Nam in September.

For his part, Mẫn said Japan and Việt Nam celebrated the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2023, stressing that the bilateral ties have been developing strongly in various fields, from politics to culture.

The NA Chairman used this occasion to thank Japan for its support for Việt Nam over the past years. — VNS

NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and his spouse meet Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

 

Vietnam Japan diplomatic ties Vietnam Japan partnership

Politics & Law

State leader meets voters in Thanh Hoá

President Cường noted that Việt Nam's economy is projected to grow by over 7 per cent in 2024, surpassing the goal set by the NA, with all 15 targets reached and surpassed and all major balances ensured.

