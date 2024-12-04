Senior Party officials of Việt Nam, Laos hold talks

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú held talks with Politburo member, Permanent member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Secretariat and State Vice President of Laos Bounthong Chitmany in Hà Nội on Wednesday, as part of the latter’s working trip to Việt Nam from December 3-6.

Tú, who is also Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, affirmed that the trip has contributed to consolidating and further deepening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos.

Bounthong congratulated the Vietnamese people on their significant and historic achievements during the renewal process, believing that under the CPV's leadership, they would accomplish the goals set in the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution, aiming to build a strong country with wealthy people, and democracy, fairness and civilisation.

He also thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people for their great, timely and effective support to their Lao counterparts over the past years.

Bounthong informed Tú about Laos’s recent achievements, especially in the implementation of the 11th National Party Congress’s Resolution, its roles as ASEAN Chair and Chair of the 45th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 45) in 2024.

The Lao Party, State and people will do their best to lift the special solidarity with Việt Nam to a new height, for the benefit of their people and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world, he said.

Tú, for his part, believed that under the LPRP's leadership, the Lao people would continue to achieve greater successes in the renewal process, building a peaceful, stable, democratic, united and prosperous nation in accordance with the socialist goal.

Việt Nam always treasures and gives top priority to its relationship with Laos, and in any circumstances, will continue to work closely with Laos to preserve, protect and nurture the bilateral special solidarity, he said.

Both sides agreed to effectively realise the high-level Việt Nam-Laos agreement and continue enhancing cooperation in key areas such as politics, diplomacy, defence-security, and socio-economic development. They were also committed to sharing theoretical knowledge and experiences in the Party building work.

The same day, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Chairman of the CPV Central Committee's Organisation Commission Lê Minh Hưng held a working session with the Lao official to share Party building experiences. — VNS