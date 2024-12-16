Tây Ninh, Cambodian provinces review border crime prevention cooperation

TÂY NINH – Police of the southeastern province of Tây Ninh and Cambodia’s Svay Rieng and Tboung Khmum provinces on Monday held a meeting to review their border crime prevention and security cooperation this year and sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on collaboration for the first half of 2025.

Colonel Nguyễn Văn Trãi, Director of the Tây Ninh provincial Department of Public Security, noted that the provinces’ police forces have worked closely together in addressing various issues in the border region.

Tây Ninh is often targeted as a key route for transnational crime rings, and the issue of Vietnamese nationals being lured by illegal online gambling rings with the promise of well-paid but easy jobs, and their illegal residency in Cambodia have become a concern. Trãi said that hundreds of individuals have been handled and forced to return home by Cambodian authorities through the local border gates. A rise in smuggling, illegal border crossings, and other criminal activities is anticipated as the Lunar New Year approaches, he noted, calling for concerted effort from the sides to address them.

Lieutenant General Chen Ny, Tboung Khmum province Police Chief, shared that cooperation in preventing and combating crimes along the Tây Ninh- Tboung Khmum border area has proven effective, facilitating bilateral trade and goods exchange. Their police forces regularly exchange information and work together in tackling various crimes, particularly illegal border crossings.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Pich Vireak, Svay Rieng province Police Chief, said his department will continue to strengthen the partnership with its Tây Ninh counterpart in crime combat, contributing to building a shared border of peace, stability, and cooperation, for mutual development.

Nguyễn Hồng Thanh, Vice Chairman of the Tây Ninh People’s Committee, called for continued information sharing between the sides to address transnational crime, terrorism, drug trafficking, human trafficking, cybercrime, and illegal immigration. - VNS