80th anniversary of Việt Nam People's Army celebrated in Beijing

December 16, 2024 - 23:24
Vietnamese Ambassador Phạm Sao Mai lauded the relationship between the two countries over the past time and affirmed that Việt Nam remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering the bilateral friendship and cooperation.

 

At the ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA) and 35th anniversary of the All-People Defence Festival (December 22) in Beijing on Monday. VNA/VNS Photo

 BEIJING – The Vietnamese Embassy in China on Monday hosted a ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA) and 35th anniversary of the All-People Defence Festival (December 22), attended by senior officers of the Chinese military, representatives from Chinese ministries and agencies, defence attachés from various countries, and members of the Vietnamese community in the host country.

In his address, Vietnamese Ambassador Phạm Sao Mai lauded the relationship between the two countries over the past time and affirmed that Việt Nam remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering the bilateral friendship and cooperation, which is an objective requirement, a strategic choice, and a top priority in its foreign policy.

Việt Nam appreciates the invaluable support provided by the Chinese Party, Government, army, and people during its struggle for national independence and its ongoing efforts in socialism building and national development, the diplomat noted.

He said based on the strong relationship between the two Parties and nations, their defence ties have been identified as a key pillar to be expanded and deepened toward effectiveness and practical outcomes to translate the strategic guidance by their high-ranking leaders into reality. High-level interactions between the countries’ central military commissions and defence ministries have become more frequent, further solidifying political trust, while cooperation and exchanges between their armies have grown substantively.

The ceremony saw participants exchanging views on the countries’ affairs and their relations, and enjoying traditional Vietnamese cuisine. – VNS

Prime Minister meets voters in Cần Thơ

Voters made recommendations to the National Assembly and the Government on many issues of concern related to the North-South high-speed railway and solutions to attract corporations and enterprises to invest in the industrial parks of Cần Thơ City.

